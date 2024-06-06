Several Donald Trump Supporters Hospitalized Due to Heat-Related Illness While Waiting for Campaign Rally in Phoenix

Trump, who is expected to speak with the audience during the event, has not campaigned in Arizona since 2022. In his previous visit, he endorsed a slate of candidates, all of whom eventually lost their races.

The event at Dream City Church is also Trump’s first official political rally since a New York jury convicted him of 34 felonies in connection with hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016 to conceal their previous sexual affairs.

The event, labeled as a town hall, offers the opportunity for Trump to interact with a supportive crowd in Arizona, a state considered crucial in the upcoming 2024 elections.

