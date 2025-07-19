Politics Lara Trump Promises More Transparency on Epstein Files, Contradicting Trump Admin's Stance Source: Mega Lara Trump assured MAGA supporters that ‘more transparency’ on the Epstein Files is still on the horizon.

Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump, expressed a strong belief in increasing "transparency" regarding the controversial "Epstein Files" during a conversation with MAGA influencer Benny Johnson. In response to a question about managing the backlash following the Department of Justice's (DOJ) claim that Jeffrey Epstein's client list does not exist, Lara emphasized the need for openness. "Well, I do think that there needs to be more transparency on this. And I think that that will happen," she stated, adding her thoughts on the president's commitment to this issue.

Source: Mega Lara Trump is married to Eric Trump.

"I mean, look, I don't know what truly exists there, but I know that this is something that's important to the president as well," Lara said. She continued, "He does want transparency on all these fronts that everything we're talking about, because it's frustrated him as well. He sat for four years like the rest of us did and saw lie after lie, our country just being sent down the wrong path."

Lara acknowledged a growing awareness of the situation over the past decade, saying, "It wasn't until Donald Trump came down that golden escalator that he just kind of blew the doors off of everything and people started to wake up and realize, 'Wait a minute, things are not as they have always been presented to us.'" However, her statements seemed to contrast with her father-in-law's message. Over the weekend, President Donald advised his supporters to "not waste time and energy on Jeffrey Epstein, somebody that nobody cares about."

Source: Mega Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump were friends.

Lara countered this assertion, recognizing significant interest in Epstein among the MAGA base and implying that more information on the topic is forthcoming. A joint memo from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and DOJ ignited the current backlash, explicitly stating that after reviewing the matter, "it is the determination of the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation that no further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted."

Source: Mega Jeffrey Epstein died in 2019.

Lara asserted, "And I do believe that you will see that [transparency]. Now, as it relates to the president, I know that this is probably not his number one thing he's focused on. He's focused on a lot of other important things." She pointed out ongoing international concerns, noting, "We've got this big announcement with Russia going on," and emphasized efforts to stabilize the Middle East and address Iran's nuclear arsenal.

She also highlighted the recent success regarding border crossings. "Fortunately, you see no border crossings in the last month. Zero, by the way. I think that's incredible. And no one's talking about that enough," she noted. While she admitted that Epstein may not be at the forefront of the president's attention, she assured listeners that he is aware of the mounting concern within his base.

Source: Mega Lara Trump said: 'I think we're going to get more transparency soon.'