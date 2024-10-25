Lara Trump Ridiculed for Wearing Giant Necklace of Father-in-Law Donald During Interview: Watch
Lara Trump was seen wearing an interesting accessory during a recent interview — a necklace of her father-in-law Donald Trump.
"RNC Co-Chair Lara Trump wore a giant necklace of Trump for her interview with paid Russian disinformation asset Benny Johnson," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote on the social media platform.
Of course, people chimed in on the statement.
One person wrote, "Tacky AND trashy. The Trump way," while another said, "She’s an idiot."
A third person added, "Her gaudy gold dog collar."
As OK! previously reported, Lara, 42, made headlines for defending Donald, 78.
While chatting with Charlamagne tha God, she claimed she's "never seen" Donald say anything racist even though he's called out migrants at the southern border and claimed Haitian immigrants eat people's pets.
- 'What Language Is That?': Donald Trump Mocked for His Latest 'Word Salad' as He Praises 'Incredible' Daughter-in-Law Lara
- 'She Is a Grifter': Lara Trump Eviscerated for Saying Republicans Are Willing to Pay for Donald Trump's Legal Bills
- 'Looks Like Ivanka Has Been Replaced': Lara Trump Trolled After Donald Trump Endorses 'Very Talented' Daughter-in-Law to Lead RNC
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“I’ve known this man for 16 years. And, you know, you can go to each of those incidents, and you know, there was, there was never any, any proof of anything,” she said on the show, which aired on Monday, October 21.
“However, I will say that you have to look at somebody and what they actually have done, and Donald Trump really was very beneficial to the Black community when he was in the White House. I will say I’ve never seen this man say a racist thing," she continued.
The rapper laughed in her face and said: "It’s hysterical. But, I mean, people act like there’s no such thing as Google or we don’t have TV, radio.”
Still, she continued to brag about Donald.
“I hate that the constant knee-jerk is, ‘Donald Trump is a racist, Donald Trump is a racist.’ I can tell you, he wants every person to be successful,” Lara said. “He’ll work for every American equally. He did that the first term when he was president, and he’ll do it again.”
She previously gushed over Donald taking back the White House while on Fox & Friends.
“Listen, I have felt a little bit like a broken record over the course of the past several months because all I’ve talked about, the messaging you’ve heard from Donald Trump, the messaging from the campaign, and the RNC has been: ‘Vote early, vote early.’ And what we’re seeing is that people have heard this, and they are actually executing this,” she said. “This is how we’re going to win, guys.”