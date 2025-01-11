Lara Trump Insists Father-in-Law Donald Trump 'Helped Me Get to Where I Am Today': 'He's a Constant Champion for Women'
Is Donald Trump a feminist?
According to daughter-in-law Lara Trump, 42, the President-elect has guided her to success as he allegedly does for all women in his life.
The former RNC chair and close confidante of the Republican politician alluded that she might be entering a new high-profile role after Donald is inaugurated on January 20.
“I’m excited to share something that will be very forward-facing and allow me to amplify the accomplishments of the incoming Trump administration in the next couple of weeks,” she stated.
Lara noted that she is an example of how much the former reality TV star empowers those of the opposite s--.
“This is a man who cares about women,” she claimed. “And I tell you that as a woman who came into this family… from a background where I had no ability to relate to the Trump family — meaning a business family whose name people knew around the world.”
“Donald Trump helped me get to where I am today. And he’s a constant champion for women with whom he surrounds himself,” she insisted.
Lara continued to assure that there are “so many great examples of strong women around Donald Trump,” such as chief of staff Susie Wiles, press secretary Karoline Leavitt, cabinet picks like Kristi Noem and Linda McMahon and attorney Alina Habba.
- 'Looks Like Ivanka Has Been Replaced': Lara Trump Trolled After Donald Trump Endorses 'Very Talented' Daughter-in-Law to Lead RNC
- Donald Trump 'Didn't Like' Daughter-in-Law Lara Trump 'for Many Years,' Michael Cohen Claims: 'They All Made Fun of Her Looks'
- 'Wolf in Sheep's Clothing': Lara Trump Faces Backlash After Claiming People Can 'Trust' Her With the RNC's Money
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“I think that’s what people who get to know Donald Trump appreciate: He doesn’t care what you look like, he doesn’t care about your religion, he doesn’t care about your gender, he doesn’t care who you love,” Lara — who tied the knot with Eric Trump in 2014 — stated.
“He cares about whether or not you are going to be able to perform a job to your best ability,” she added. “It’s something I appreciate as a woman because I never want someone to give me a job because of my gender.”
The mother of three — who shares kids Luke, 7, and Carolina, 5, with Eric — said she believes the U.S. will see a female president before she passes.
“I actually believe our first female president will be a Republican,” she declared.
While Lara predicts a woman will be commander-in-chief someday soon, she noted that it cannot be the platform she runs on.
“Hillary Clinton tried to tell everyone that they should vote for her because she was a woman: ‘Don’t you want to see a woman as president?'” the blonde beauty stated. “There are a lot of women I can think of right now who I would consider voting for for president. But the second you break it down and use that as the reason people should vote for you, I think you lose a lot of people.”
The New York Post interviewed Lara.