Everything to Know About Donald Trump's Family Tree: From His Parents to His Grandchildren

donald trumps family tree his parents wives children more
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump, the 2024 presidential election winner, has four siblings, five children and 10 grandchildren. Here's everything to know about the family.

By:

Nov. 7 2024, Published 9:16 a.m. ET

Donald Trump's Parents

donald trumps parents
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's parents wed in 1936.

Donald Trump's parents, Frederick Christ Trump Sr. and Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, tied the knot in 1936 and had five children during their marriage.

Fred Sr., born on October 11, 1905, was the son of German immigrants who resided in the Bronx. After spending decades of his life managing his real estate business, he died of pneumonia on June 25, 1999, at the age of 93. According to reports, he also struggled with Alzheimer's disease in the years leading to his death.

Meanwhile, Mary, born on May 10, 1912, moved to the U.S. in 1930 and worked as a domestic servant for years in New York City. She passed away in 2000 at the age of 88.

"She was a very traditional housewife, but she also had a sense of the world beyond her," Donald said of his mother in his 1987 book The Art of the Deal.

Donald Trump's Siblings

donald trumps siblings
Source: MEGA

Donald has three older siblings and one younger brother.

Maryanne Trump Barry was the eldest of Fred Sr. and Mary's five children. Born in 1937, she became a lawyer later in life and was married twice: to David Desmond from 1960 to 1980 and to John Joseph Barry from 1982 until his death in 2000.

She passed away at her New York City Home on November 13, 2023. She was 86.

The eldest son in the family, Frederick Christ "Freddy" Trump Jr., was born in 1938. He was expected to take over Fred Sr.'s real estate business, but his alcoholism caused his fatal heart attack in September 1981.

Donald's other sister, Elizabeth Trump Grau, married producer James Grau in March 1989. Although her family has often appeared in the headlines, Elizabeth has maintained a relatively private life.

In 1948, the family welcomed Robert Stewart Trump. He joined their real estate business after a career on Wall Street.

Robert died on August 15, 2020, at the age of 71, following several hospitalizations.

Ivana Trump

ivana trump
Source: MEGA

Donald and Ivana Trump had three children together.

Donald was married to his first wife, Ivana Trump, for 15 years, from 1977 to 1992. They welcomed three children — Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric — before they filed for divorce.

After her failed marriage to Trump, Ivana remarried twice: to Italian businessman Riccardo Mazzucchelli from 1995 to 1997 and to Italian actor Rossano Rubicondi from 2008 to 2009. Although she split from Rossano, they reconciled and dated on and off until his death in 2021.

On July 14, 2022, Ivana died after a fall in her Manhattan home. She was 73.

Marla Maples

marla maples
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump began a relationship with Marla Maples while still married to Ivana Trump.

After finalizing his divorce from Ivana, Donald wed Marla Maples at The Plaza Hotel in New York City on December 20, 1993.

"After the showgirl got pregnant and had a daughter, Donald married her," Ivana said of Donald and Marla's relationship in her memoir, Raising Trump. "The whole world was watching. He couldn't wed the mother of his new baby, regardless of whether his heart was really in it."

However, their marriage did not last as they split in May 1997 and divorced in June 1999.

Melania Trump

melania trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump was working as a model when she met Donald Trump.

Donald found love again after going through two divorces.

He and Melania Trump exchanged vows in January 2005, several years after their first meeting at a Fashion Week party in September 1998. They welcomed their son, Barron, on March 20, 2006.

When Donald was elected president in 2017, Melania made history as the first foreign-born First Lady since John Quincy Adams' wife, Louisa Adams.

Donald Trump Jr.

donald john trump jr
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. sparked rumors he might consider running in the 2024 presidential election.

Donald's eldest child, Don Jr., was born on December 31, 1977. He is currently engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle, though he has been hit with infidelity rumors involving socialite Bettina Anderson.

Ivanka Trump

ivanka trump
Source: MEGA

Ivanka Trump closed her clothing line in 2018 after joining her father's administration.

Born on October 30, 1981, Donald's eldest daughter, Ivanka, has been married to Jared Kushner since October 2009.

She has been actively working closely with her father, starting with a position at the Trump Organization and as a judge on The Apprentice. In 1997, she co-hosted the Miss Teen U.S.A. pageant.

Eric Trump

eric trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called his son Eric 'a fine boy.'

Donald welcomed his third and youngest child with Ivana, Eric, on January 6, 1984. He wed TV producer Lara Trump, whom he shares two children with, in November 2014.

Tiffany Trump

tiffany trump
Source: MEGA

Marla Maples raised Tiffany Trump as a single mother after her divorce from Donald Trump.

Tiffany Trump, Donald's only child with Marla, was born on October 13, 1993, in West Palm Beach, Fla. She and her mother moved to Calabasas, Calif., as the matriarch wanted to keep her out of the public eye.

"Her daddy is a good provider with education and such, but as far as time, it was just me," Marla told People in 2016.

In November 2022, Tiffany wed businessman Michael Boulos.

Barron Trump

barron trump
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump began studying at New York University in September 2024.

Melania gave birth to her only son, Barron, with Donald on March 20, 2006. After graduating from high school, he started his first year at New York University.

Kai Madison Trump

kai madison trump
Source: MEGA

Kai Madison Trump has four younger siblings.

Donald had his first grandchild, Kai Madison Trump, when Don Jr. and his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, welcomed her on May 12, 2007.

Donald John Trump III

donald john trump iii
Source: MEGA

Donald John Trump III is the eldest son of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa.

On February 18, 2009, Don Jr. and Vanessa welcomed their first son and second child, Donald John Trump III.

Arabella Rose Kushner

arabella rose kushner
Source: MEGA

Arabella Rose Kushner celebrated her bat mitzvah in June 2023.

Arabella Rose Kushner, Ivanka and Jared's first child, was born on July 17, 2011.

Tristan Milos Trump

tristan milos trump
Source: @donaldtrumpjr/Instagram

He often appears on Donald Trump Jr.'s social media pages.

Don Jr. and Vanessa's third child, Tristan Milos Trump, was born on October 2, 2011.

Spencer Frederick Trump

spencer frederick trump
Source: @donaldtrumpjr/Instagram

Spencer Frederick Trump was born a year after Tristan Milos Trump's arrival.

Spencer Frederick Trump, born on October 21, 2012, is Don Jr. and Vanessa's fourth child.

Joseph Frederick Kushner

joseph frederick kushner
Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram

Ivanka Trump called him 'beautiful and healthy' when she gave birth to him.

Born in New York City on October 14, 2013, Joseph Frederick Kushner is the second child of Ivanka and Jared.

Chloe Sophia Trump

chloe sophia trump
Source: @donaldtrumpjr/Instagram

She had a golf-themed cake for her 10th birthday in June.

Chloe Sophia Trump, who Don Jr. and Vanessa welcomed on June 16, 2014, has many interests and hobbies, including golfing and fishing. She is the ex-couple's fifth and youngest child.

Theodore James Kushner

theodore james kushner
Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram

Ivanka Trump praised him for having 'enthusiasm and joy' in every adventure he takes.

Ivanka and Jared marked the arrival of their third and youngest child, Theodore James Kushner, on March 27, 2016.

Eric Luke Trump

eric luke trump
Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CxGb7BjLYrP/?img_index=1

Eric Luke Trump has one younger sister.

Born on September 12, 2017, Eric Luke Trump is Eric and Lara's first child.

Carolina Dorothy Trump

carolina dorothy trump
Source: @laraleatrump/Instagram

Carolina Dorothy Trump notably walked the runway with her mother in March.

Eric and Lara's youngest child, Carolina Dorothy Trump, was born on August 19, 2019. She is also Donald's current youngest grandchild.

