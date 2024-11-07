Everything to Know About Donald Trump's Family Tree: From His Parents to His Grandchildren

Donald Trump's parents, Frederick Christ Trump Sr. and Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, tied the knot in 1936 and had five children during their marriage.

Fred Sr., born on October 11, 1905, was the son of German immigrants who resided in the Bronx. After spending decades of his life managing his real estate business, he died of pneumonia on June 25, 1999, at the age of 93. According to reports, he also struggled with Alzheimer's disease in the years leading to his death.

Meanwhile, Mary, born on May 10, 1912, moved to the U.S. in 1930 and worked as a domestic servant for years in New York City. She passed away in 2000 at the age of 88.

"She was a very traditional housewife, but she also had a sense of the world beyond her," Donald said of his mother in his 1987 book The Art of the Deal.