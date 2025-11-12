Lara Trump Gushes Over Democrat Senator John Fetterman as She Says He 'Reminds' Her of Donald Trump
Nov. 12 2025, Published 10:51 a.m. ET
Lara Trump praised Democrat Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, telling Fox News' Martha McCallum during an appearance on Tuesday, November 11, that he "reminds" her of of her father-in-law, Donald Trump.
Lara, 43, said, "It’s so refreshing, Martha, to see there is someone like John Fetterman out there, a politician that does the right thing regardless of the pressure that he feels from his own party...He reminds me of someone else I know — his name is Donald J. Trump."
"This is what people love," she added.
Lara Trump Has High Praise for Senator John Fetterman
The wife of Eric Trump was lauding John, 56, for siding with the Republicans during the filibuster face-off despite his party.
John was one of eight Democratic senators to break ranks with the Democratic majority to end the filibuster and approve the Republicans' spending bill.
"I would say John Fetterman has a lot more in common with Donald Trump right now than he does with most in his own party," Lara continued. "What I would advise the Democrats... if you want to win anyone back into your party that has left, you ought to start acting more like John Fetterman."
John Fetterman Got in a Spat With Sunny Hostin
While Lara was singing John's praises over on Fox News, the controversial U.S. senator was having a tense exchange with Sunny Hostin during his virtual appearance on the November 11 episode of The View.
When Sunny criticized the politician's vote to make a deal over the government shutdown despite it not doing anything for the Affordable Care Act, he hit back.
"I don’t need a lecture," he declared. "We need to find a way forward."
John added, "I promise you, this isn’t a political game. It is viewed like that by many of us. But the reality is 42 million Americans now are not sure where their next meal is going to come from… or people that haven’t been paid for five weeks now."
John Fetterman Has a New Memoir
The Democratic senator joined The View on Tuesday to promote his new memoir, Unfettered, which hit bookshelves yesterday.
In the book, he wrote about his career, marriage, health issues and struggle with depression.
Speaking about mental health, he said, "I think it's an important conversation to have. You will get better. Stay in the game."