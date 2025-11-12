or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > lara trump
OK LogoPolitics

Lara Trump Gushes Over Democrat Senator John Fetterman as She Says He 'Reminds' Her of Donald Trump

split photo of john fetterman, lara trump and donald trump
Source: mega

Lara Trump compared John Fetterman to the president on Tuesday, November 11.

Nov. 12 2025, Published 10:51 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Lara Trump praised Democrat Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, telling Fox News' Martha McCallum during an appearance on Tuesday, November 11, that he "reminds" her of of her father-in-law, Donald Trump.

Lara, 43, said, "It’s so refreshing, Martha, to see there is someone like John Fetterman out there, a politician that does the right thing regardless of the pressure that he feels from his own party...He reminds me of someone else I know — his name is Donald J. Trump."

"This is what people love," she added.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Lara Trump appeared on Fox News to talk about the end of the government shutdown on Tuesday, November 11.
Source: mega

Lara Trump appeared on Fox News to talk about the end of the government shutdown on Tuesday, November 11.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Lara Trump Has High Praise for Senator John Fetterman

image of Lara Trump revealed John Fetterman 'reminds' her of her father-in-law.
Source: mega

Lara Trump revealed John Fetterman 'reminds' her of her father-in-law.

The wife of Eric Trump was lauding John, 56, for siding with the Republicans during the filibuster face-off despite his party.

John was one of eight Democratic senators to break ranks with the Democratic majority to end the filibuster and approve the Republicans' spending bill.

"I would say John Fetterman has a lot more in common with Donald Trump right now than he does with most in his own party," Lara continued. "What I would advise the Democrats... if you want to win anyone back into your party that has left, you ought to start acting more like John Fetterman."

Article continues below advertisement

John Fetterman Got in a Spat With Sunny Hostin

MORE ON:
lara trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of John Fetterman appeared on 'The View' on Tuesday, November 11.
Source: @theview/x

John Fetterman appeared on 'The View' on Tuesday, November 11.

While Lara was singing John's praises over on Fox News, the controversial U.S. senator was having a tense exchange with Sunny Hostin during his virtual appearance on the November 11 episode of The View.

When Sunny criticized the politician's vote to make a deal over the government shutdown despite it not doing anything for the Affordable Care Act, he hit back.

"I don’t need a lecture," he declared. "We need to find a way forward."

John added, "I promise you, this isn’t a political game. It is viewed like that by many of us. But the reality is 42 million Americans now are not sure where their next meal is going to come from… or people that haven’t been paid for five weeks now."

John Fetterman Has a New Memoir

image of John Fetterman discussed his new memoir, 'Unfettered,' on 'The View.'
Source: mega

John Fetterman discussed his new memoir, 'Unfettered,' on 'The View.'

The Democratic senator joined The View on Tuesday to promote his new memoir, Unfettered, which hit bookshelves yesterday.

In the book, he wrote about his career, marriage, health issues and struggle with depression.

Speaking about mental health, he said, "I think it's an important conversation to have. You will get better. Stay in the game."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.