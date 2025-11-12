Politics Lara Trump Gushes Over Democrat Senator John Fetterman as She Says He 'Reminds' Her of Donald Trump Source: mega Lara Trump compared John Fetterman to the president on Tuesday, November 11. Allie Fasanella Nov. 12 2025, Published 10:51 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Lara Trump praised Democrat Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, telling Fox News' Martha McCallum during an appearance on Tuesday, November 11, that he "reminds" her of of her father-in-law, Donald Trump. Lara, 43, said, "It’s so refreshing, Martha, to see there is someone like John Fetterman out there, a politician that does the right thing regardless of the pressure that he feels from his own party...He reminds me of someone else I know — his name is Donald J. Trump." "This is what people love," she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Lara Trump appeared on Fox News to talk about the end of the government shutdown on Tuesday, November 11.

Article continues below advertisement

Lara Trump Has High Praise for Senator John Fetterman

Source: mega Lara Trump revealed John Fetterman 'reminds' her of her father-in-law.

The wife of Eric Trump was lauding John, 56, for siding with the Republicans during the filibuster face-off despite his party. John was one of eight Democratic senators to break ranks with the Democratic majority to end the filibuster and approve the Republicans' spending bill. "I would say John Fetterman has a lot more in common with Donald Trump right now than he does with most in his own party," Lara continued. "What I would advise the Democrats... if you want to win anyone back into your party that has left, you ought to start acting more like John Fetterman."

Article continues below advertisement

John Fetterman Got in a Spat With Sunny Hostin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @theview/x John Fetterman appeared on 'The View' on Tuesday, November 11.

While Lara was singing John's praises over on Fox News, the controversial U.S. senator was having a tense exchange with Sunny Hostin during his virtual appearance on the November 11 episode of The View. When Sunny criticized the politician's vote to make a deal over the government shutdown despite it not doing anything for the Affordable Care Act, he hit back. "I don’t need a lecture," he declared. "We need to find a way forward." John added, "I promise you, this isn’t a political game. It is viewed like that by many of us. But the reality is 42 million Americans now are not sure where their next meal is going to come from… or people that haven’t been paid for five weeks now."

John Fetterman Has a New Memoir

Source: mega John Fetterman discussed his new memoir, 'Unfettered,' on 'The View.'