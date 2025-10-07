Eric Trump Calls Barron's Tower Date 'PG-13' Compared to What He'd Do at That Age

Article continues below advertisement

Eric Trump admitted Barron Trump’s idea of a date was more family-friendly than his own as a teen. “Shutting down a floor of Trump Tower is like PG-13 versus where my mind would have been at his age in terms of the dating scene,” Eric, 41, said of his half-sibling during a live taping of the "PBD Podcast."

Eric Trump Calls Barron Trump's Date 'PG-13'

Source: MEGA Eric Trump called his half-sibling's 'Trump Tower' date as 'PG-13.'

Eric’s comments come nearly one week after Barron, 19, reportedly shut down an entire floor of Trump Tower to accommodate a date. Multiple outlets reported the space in the swanky Fifth Avenue skyscraper was shut down due to security reasons. “Joking aside, Barron’s a great kid. His head is clearly on his shoulders,” he continued. “And he’s a good man and I’m proud.” The conversation began after Eric was asked what “dating advice” he would offer his younger brother as he enters his sophomore year at New York University.

Eric Trump Offers 'Dating Advice'

Source: MEGA Eric Trump was asked to offer dating advice to his younger brother.

“Oh god, you don’t want to know the dating advice I gave Barron,” he replied. “God, I’m going to get myself in so much trouble.” Eric told the audience that if his sibling “really wanted to have fun,” he should enroll at Florida State University or the University of Arizona. “You’d probably be legendary. Would Barron Trump be quarterback status?” he asked the "PBD" podcast hosts. “He might be better than so.”

Barron Trump Attends NYU

Source: MEGA Barron Trump is currently a student at New York University.

Barron travels between New York and Washington, D.C., where he moved for his second year of college to attend classes at NYU’s Academic Center. The business school student has adjusted to college life as the president’s son and adheres to additional security procedures to protect his safety on campus. In the spring, a source revealed that due to privacy concerns, the teenager cannot share his personal cell phone number, so he communicates with friends through the gaming chat app Discord on his Xbox. "He has added it to his repertoire. It’s his communication platform of choice," the source explained to a publication. "It’s his work around. He’s still troubleshooting."

Barron Trump Isn't Allowed to Give His Phone Number Out

Source: MEGA Barron Trump follows additional security precautions while attending classes at New York University.