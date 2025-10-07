or
BREAKING NEWS
NEWS

Eric Trump Calls Barron's Tower Date 'PG-13' Compared to What He'd Do at That Age

Photo of Eric Trump and Barron Trump
Source: MEGA

Eric Trump admitted that his half-sibling Barron Trump’s idea of a date was more family-friendly than his own as a teen.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 7 2025, Published 3:49 p.m. ET

Eric Trump admitted Barron Trump's idea of a date was more family-friendly than his own as a teen.

“Shutting down a floor of Trump Tower is like PG-13 versus where my mind would have been at his age in terms of the dating scene,” Eric, 41, said of his half-sibling during a live taping of the "PBD Podcast."

Eric Trump Calls Barron Trump's Date 'PG-13'

Photo of Eric Trump called his half-sibling's 'Trump Tower' date as 'PG-13.'
Source: MEGA

Eric Trump called his half-sibling's 'Trump Tower' date as 'PG-13.'

Eric’s comments come nearly one week after Barron, 19, reportedly shut down an entire floor of Trump Tower to accommodate a date. Multiple outlets reported the space in the swanky Fifth Avenue skyscraper was shut down due to security reasons.

“Joking aside, Barron’s a great kid. His head is clearly on his shoulders,” he continued. “And he’s a good man and I’m proud.”

The conversation began after Eric was asked what “dating advice” he would offer his younger brother as he enters his sophomore year at New York University.

Eric Trump Offers 'Dating Advice'

Photo of Eric Trump was asked to offer dating advice to his younger brother.
Source: MEGA

Eric Trump was asked to offer dating advice to his younger brother.

“Oh god, you don’t want to know the dating advice I gave Barron,” he replied. “God, I’m going to get myself in so much trouble.”

Eric told the audience that if his sibling “really wanted to have fun,” he should enroll at Florida State University or the University of Arizona.

“You’d probably be legendary. Would Barron Trump be quarterback status?” he asked the "PBD" podcast hosts. “He might be better than so.”

Barron Trump Attends NYU

Photo of Barron Trump is currently a student at New York University.
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump is currently a student at New York University.

Barron travels between New York and Washington, D.C., where he moved for his second year of college to attend classes at NYU’s Academic Center. The business school student has adjusted to college life as the president’s son and adheres to additional security procedures to protect his safety on campus.

In the spring, a source revealed that due to privacy concerns, the teenager cannot share his personal cell phone number, so he communicates with friends through the gaming chat app Discord on his Xbox.

"He has added it to his repertoire. It’s his communication platform of choice," the source explained to a publication. "It’s his work around. He’s still troubleshooting."

Barron Trump Isn't Allowed to Give His Phone Number Out

Photo of Barron Trump follows additional security precautions while attending classes at New York University.
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump follows additional security precautions while attending classes at New York University.

Although Barron may like to share his phone number with a few people in his inner circle, it "creates more trouble than it’s worth," the insider said.

"If people get the number, they would give it out and then a million people would be calling nonstop," they pointed out. "You’d have to change the number constantly and it’d become a merry-go-round."

Barron isn’t bothered by the extra precautions, according to the insider, "It’s gamer bro culture, they ask each other for their gamer tag. He knows the people."

