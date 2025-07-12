Is Lara Trump Ready to Claim North Carolina's Open Senate Seat? The Race Heats Up!
In a surprising turn of events, Republican Senator Thom Tillis announced that he will not seek reelection next year, opening a competitive race for the North Carolina Senate seat he's held for a decade.
The immediate question on everyone's mind: "What does Lara Trump decide to do?"
Andy Yates, a Republican strategist based in North Carolina, encapsulates the buzz surrounding the open seat. Trump, a Wilmington native, wife of Eric Trump, daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump and current Fox News host, is reportedly weighing a run for the Senate in the Tar Heel State.
Should she choose to enter the race, the GOP nomination would likely be hers to lose. "Republicans in the state love her," Andy remarked. Although she now resides in Florida, many still view her as a North Carolinian.
"They think about her as a North Carolinian," he added, referring to her family's strong ties to the state.
President Donald, who significantly influenced Tillis' decision to retire, would likely fully support Lara's candidacy — especially considering North Carolina's pivotal role in the 2026 midterms. For Democrats, this seat represents a prime opportunity to challenge the former president's influence in the Senate and counterbalance his second term. For President Donald, it's a chance to fortify his grip on the Senate and replace a wavering ally with someone who shares his allegiance — potentially even a Trump.
However, the former president's track record of endorsing primary candidates has not always resulted in general election victories, particularly in North Carolina. Recently, Donald backed Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson, a far-right Republican whose controversial remarks, including labeling himself a "Black Nazi" on a p--- site (which he has denied), led to a disappointing defeat against Democrat Josh Stein, who won by over 14 points.
While Lara may present a stronger challenge than Robinson, can she truly outpace popular two-term former Governor Roy Cooper, who is considering a Democratic run for the Senate? Some Republicans believe she could. Andy described her as "the worst-case scenario for Democrats," suggesting that while they might be relieved by Tillis' exit, they should brace for a formidable candidate if Lara enters the race.
"North Carolina was and continues to be the biggest pickup opportunity… in the 2026 US Senate map," said Morgan Jackson, an adviser to Cooper. He noted that with Tillis out of the picture, any Republican candidate — Lara, RNC Chair Michael Whatley, or lesser-known GOP officials — would lack statewide electoral experience, starkly contrasting Cooper's established credibility with independents and moderate Republicans.
"It will be a true toss-up," predicted North Carolina GOP strategist Wayne King.
President Donald's influence will undoubtedly persist in this political jockeying, especially following his critique of Tillis over his opposition to the so-called "Big, Beautiful Bill" which includes steep Medicaid cuts.
Rather than face the primary contest President Donald promised to back, Tillis chose to retire, commenting that "leaders who are willing to embrace bipartisanship, compromise, and demonstrate independent thinking are becoming an endangered species."
Tillis has also publicly criticized the mega-bill, deeming it a "betray[al]" of President Donald's campaign promises. "I don't bow to anybody when the people of North Carolina are at risk,"
Tillis asserted, although this stance is somewhat contentious. Reports surfaced about Tillis allegedly working behind the scenes against Pete Hegseth's nomination for defense secretary, only to support him after a primary threat from President Donald.