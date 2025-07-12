Is Lara Trump Ready to Claim North Carolina's Open Senate Seat? The Race Heats Up!

In a surprising turn of events, Republican Senator Thom Tillis announced that he will not seek reelection next year, opening a competitive race for the North Carolina Senate seat he's held for a decade.

The immediate question on everyone's mind: "What does Lara Trump decide to do?"

Andy Yates, a Republican strategist based in North Carolina, encapsulates the buzz surrounding the open seat. Trump, a Wilmington native, wife of Eric Trump, daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump and current Fox News host, is reportedly weighing a run for the Senate in the Tar Heel State.