Lara Trump Slammed as a 'Poser' as She Models New All-American Workout Clothes for Campaign

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Lara Trump is facing a fresh wave of social-media criticism after showing off the latest additions to her patriotic activewear brand. The Fox News host and wife of Eric Trump recently promoted new pieces from the Lara Trump Collection, posing alongside models in tank tops and leisurewear as she unveiled what she called a “new era of Club attire.” “All-American, always,” Lara captioned the September 18 Instagram post.

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Lara Trump Faces Criticism Over Her Latest Fashion Campaign

Source: MEGA Lara Trump promoted new 'Club attire' collection from Lara Trump Collection.

But while the campaign was clearly designed to highlight the brand’s American-made identity, not everyone in the comments was impressed. Some social-media users quickly labeled Lara a “GRIFTER” and “Poser,” while another commenter simply wrote, “S-----.” Others took aim at the connection between the clothing line and the Trump family’s political prominence. “Please go away. The trumps never stop grifting!” one person wrote. Another added, “worst people in America,” while a third described the promotion as “The Grifters selling some more chud.”

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Source: MEGA Social media critics targeted Lara Trump’s clothing business with 'grifter' and 'poser' claims.

The Lara Trump Collection has previously described itself as American-made, with the company saying its apparel is designed and manufactured in the United States. When the brand launched in November 2024, Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law described it as more than simply a clothing business. “The LT Brand by Lara Trump Collection isn’t just activewear—it’s a celebration of strength, resilience, and patriotism,” she said at the time. She also emphasized her commitment to American manufacturing, saying, “Every piece is handcrafted in the USA because I believe in bringing jobs back home and making a difference where it matters most.”

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Trump Family Business Interests Remain Under Social-Media Scrutiny

Source: MEGA Lara Trump Collection features activewear, accessories and 'Built for Greatness' merchandise.

The collection includes workout clothing and accessories, including the Signature Set and the “Built for Greatness” Trucker. The brand has marketed the clothing around themes of strength, patriotism and fitness, reflecting Lara’s public image as a former track runner and triathlete. Still, the latest promotion has reopened a broader debate surrounding commercial ventures associated with members of the Trump family. Critics have previously accused several Trump family members of using their political prominence to promote private businesses

Source: MEGA Lara Trump’s business venture renewed discussion around commercial brands linked to Trump family members.