Lara Trump Turns Heads in Patriotic String Bikini With Bold 'Trump 2028' Hat: Photo

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Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump made the most of a sunny day outdoors, stepping out in a patriotic look to celebrate the Fourth of July. The Fox News host, 43, posed in a string, red and white striped bikini in a new sultry photo shared via Instagram on Sunday, July 5.

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Lara Trump Posed in a Patriotic Bikini

Source: @laratrump/Instagram Lara Trump spent the holiday weekend by the water.

"HBD, America!!!!! 🦅🇺🇸," the North Carolina native captioned the poolside photo where she posed alongside two friends. Lara appeared to be taking a break after a dip in the pool, letting her wet hair air-dry as she embraced a sunkissed look. She completed the ensemble with round sunglasses and a bold red trucker hat reading, "Trump 2028."

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Lara Trump's Hat Sparked Widespread Reaction

Source: MEGA Social media users had a mixed reaction to Lara Trump's 'Trump 2028' hat.

Eric Trump's wife's steamy photo sparked a flood of reactions in the comments section. "You’re in such good shape! Trio of beauty queens and great American women!!" one user said, while another wrote, "Conservative women are stunning! Love you all and happy Independence Day!❤️🤍💙❤️🤍💙🇺🇸." Others pointed out the phrase on the mother-of-two's hat, writing, "Is no one going to address the hat??? Is it a troll? Or???"

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Donald Trump Released Trump 2028 Merchandise

Source: trumpstore.com 'Trump 2028' merchandised appeared on Donald Trump's website in April 2025.

Merchandise reading "Trump 2028" appeared on the president's personal website, Trumpstore.com, in April 2025, weeks after he suggested he may run for a third presidential term despite the legal limit being two. The collection included beer koozies, baseball caps and T-shirts, with a description under the apparel stating, "The future looks bright! Rewrite the rules with the new Trump 2028 t-shirt."

Donald Trump Teased Running for President Again

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has suggested several times that he'd like to run for a third presidential term.