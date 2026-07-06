Lara Trump Turns Heads in Patriotic String Bikini With Bold 'Trump 2028' Hat: Photo
July 6 2026, Updated 2:25 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump made the most of a sunny day outdoors, stepping out in a patriotic look to celebrate the Fourth of July.
The Fox News host, 43, posed in a string, red and white striped bikini in a new sultry photo shared via Instagram on Sunday, July 5.
Lara Trump Posed in a Patriotic Bikini
"HBD, America!!!!! 🦅🇺🇸," the North Carolina native captioned the poolside photo where she posed alongside two friends.
Lara appeared to be taking a break after a dip in the pool, letting her wet hair air-dry as she embraced a sunkissed look. She completed the ensemble with round sunglasses and a bold red trucker hat reading, "Trump 2028."
Lara Trump's Hat Sparked Widespread Reaction
Eric Trump's wife's steamy photo sparked a flood of reactions in the comments section.
"You’re in such good shape! Trio of beauty queens and great American women!!" one user said, while another wrote, "Conservative women are stunning! Love you all and happy Independence Day!❤️🤍💙❤️🤍💙🇺🇸."
Others pointed out the phrase on the mother-of-two's hat, writing, "Is no one going to address the hat??? Is it a troll? Or???"
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Donald Trump Released Trump 2028 Merchandise
Merchandise reading "Trump 2028" appeared on the president's personal website, Trumpstore.com, in April 2025, weeks after he suggested he may run for a third presidential term despite the legal limit being two.
The collection included beer koozies, baseball caps and T-shirts, with a description under the apparel stating, "The future looks bright! Rewrite the rules with the new Trump 2028 t-shirt."
Donald Trump Teased Running for President Again
The Apprentice alum teased the idea of running for president again earlier that year at the National Prayer Breakfast in February.
"They told me I could [attend] via Skype. I said, 'I’ve been there every year. I’m not doing it via Skype. Instead, I’m going to be there. It’s not that far,'" he told the attendees. "You know, it’s like about two minutes down the road. In fact, it was easier to do this than put up a Skype deal — destroy the White House, putting up all that stuff."
He continued, "But no, I want to be here with you. And I have been here with you. And I do that despite the fact that they say I can’t run again ... Then somebody said, 'I don’t think you can.'"