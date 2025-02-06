'National Disgrace': President Donald Trump Ridiculed for Hinting at Running for a Third Term in 2028

Trump gave several remarks at the breakfast event, which took place in the ballroom of the Washington Hilton Hotel.

He told the party attendees, "They told me I could [attend] via Skype. I said, 'I’ve been there every year. I’m not doing it via Skype. Instead, I’m going to be there.' It’s not that far. You know, it’s like about two minutes down the road. In fact, it was easier to do this than put up a Skype deal — destroy the White House, putting up all that stuff."

"But no, I want to be here with you. And I have been here with you," he continued. "And I do that despite the fact that they say I can’t run again ... Then somebody said, 'I don’t think you can.'"

The president followed up his comment by saying, "Oooh," and laughing with the crowd.