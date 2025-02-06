'National Disgrace': President Donald Trump Ridiculed for Hinting at Running for a Third Term in 2028
President Donald Trump hinted at a potential run for the White House in 2028 despite constitutional limitations on presidential term lengths.
During a recent speech at the National Prayer Breakfast, Trump alluded to the audience that he might run for a third term, claiming members of his team only told him they didn't "think" he could.
Trump gave several remarks at the breakfast event, which took place in the ballroom of the Washington Hilton Hotel.
He told the party attendees, "They told me I could [attend] via Skype. I said, 'I’ve been there every year. I’m not doing it via Skype. Instead, I’m going to be there.' It’s not that far. You know, it’s like about two minutes down the road. In fact, it was easier to do this than put up a Skype deal — destroy the White House, putting up all that stuff."
"But no, I want to be here with you. And I have been here with you," he continued. "And I do that despite the fact that they say I can’t run again ... Then somebody said, 'I don’t think you can.'"
The president followed up his comment by saying, "Oooh," and laughing with the crowd.
Several of the commander-in-chief's biggest critics took to social media to ridicule the POTUS for even suggesting he'd subvert the constitution and run for a third term in office.
One person shared a clip of the president's comments on X, formerly known as Twitter, and sarcastically wrote: "This is the third time he’s ‘joked’ about a 3rd term in recent days. No reason to worry at all."
Another X user commented: "This dips--- is going to do everything he can to upend the constitution and his followers are going to let him... What a national disgrace."
A third person pointed out: "Remember how some people worried [Barack] Obama wasn’t going to leave office? Despite him never saying a word or giving any indication he had any inclination of doing so? Yet here we are, and everyone who is concerned about our democracy is just 'overreacting.' Words matter. This matters."
Currently, the 22nd Amendment prohibits a president from serving more than two terms, explicitly stating, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.”
The 22nd Amendment was ratified in 1951, with the purpose of preventing Franklin Roosevelt from getting elected to four terms in office.
As OK! previously reported, Republican House member Andy Ogles of Tennessee proposed to amend the U.S. Constitution, which could allow Trump to serve a third term as president.
Ogles proposed extending the current two-term limit, as he said Trump has "proven himself to be the only figure in modern history capable of reversing our nation’s decay and restoring America to greatness, and he must be given the time necessary to accomplish that goal."
He believes it is "imperative" to give Trump "every resource necessary to correct the disastrous course set by the Biden administration."
"He is dedicated to restoring the republic and saving our country," he added, "and we, as legislators and as states, must do everything in our power to support him."