Larry Birkhead Pokes Fun at Daughter Dannielynn's 'Driving Skills' in Hilarious Video: Watch
Larry Birkhead shared another glimpse into his and daughter Dannielynn’s life!
On Thursday, January 3, Birkhead uploaded a slideshow that included several photos from his and the 17-year-old’s trip to Disney World, as well as a clip of her driving at one of the park’s go-cart rides.
In the video, the 50-year-old and his daughter — whom he shared with the late Anna Nicole Smith — laughed and shrieked as the youngster attempted driving for the first time.
Alongside the footage, Birkhead teased his tot about her abilities on the makeshift road.
“Dannielynn trying to show me her ‘driving skills’ at @waltdisneyworld Autotopia. After a year of telling her to study for her driver’s test and then her just being too lazy and ‘busy’ while at the same time telling me that she ‘doesn’t want to drive,’ she decided to show me what she’s got at Disney World. She said she thought she had what it takes to pass her test, because she has been ‘playing Mario Kart for years’ 😂,” he began.
Birkhead continued: “As you can see here, she needs a little help. Despite her claims of a ‘riggedy’ [sic] car, and not being able to find the brake, she said she’s ‘ready.’ I told her when she can pass a quiz at home, then I would take her to get drivers lessons because it makes me too nervous. Surely, you parents out there understand that! In her defense, the car was in need of some power steering fluid 😂.”
“Seen here, in this ‘how not-to-drive’ video wearing her Christmas ‘merch’ from one of her favorite shows Kamen Rider OOO that showcases her favorite characters ‘Ankh’ and ‘EIJI’ — both of which really seems to be her ‘driving’ focus,” Smith’s former lover quipped.
“All jokes aside, we always have a great time at Disney. Dannielynn has turned into a daredevil since the shock on her face of going down her first time on Splash Mountain 😂,” he concluded.
Countless parents related to the duo’s hilarious time on the ride.
“Yes, my 17-year-old didn't want anything to do with driving either. He got his permit only year ago. What's with this generation!? 😂,” one user penned, while another added, “She's so cute. Haha I see her mama's personality coming thru too.”
“Looks like a fun time!! Well, it’s possible that Mario Kart has prepared her to expect the unexpected? 🙃,” a third person joked, while a fourth said, “😂😂😂Parenting a young driver needs lots more than caffe [sic] and patience lol need nerves of steel 😂😂😂.”