Larry Birkhead's Sweetest Moments With His Daughter Dannielynn: Photos
The best father-daughter duo!
Larry Birkhead has never failed to share special moments in his and daughter Dannielynn's life over the years. In fact, the photographer has an Instagram dedicated solely to his and and the late Anna Nicole Smith's baby girl.
Scroll to see Larry and Dannielynn's cutest snaps!
On September 7, Larry uploaded a video slideshow in celebration of Dannielynn's birthday.
"Happy 17th Birthday Dannielynn! I am so proud of you in each and every way. Wishing you the best day ever!" he wrote alongside the clip of photos of the teen.
"You are funny, crazy smart, pretty and just about everything I could ever imagine. Your Mom would be so proud of you, I sure am," he added, mentioning her famous mother, who passed away from a drug overdose in 2007.
"Happy Birthday! Love Dad ❤️ By the way, when you asked me if you could live in my basement forever. I said yes, but I didn't have the heart to tell you there aren't any basements in Florida 😂❤️#HappyBirthday🎂," he concluded.
In June, the former real estate investor shared some selfies of himself and Dannielynn in the car along with a hilarious story.
"Nothing like trying to have a serious conversation with your kid and instead you get trolled with the worst pics of you ever taken on their cell phone. I can’t be the only parent with this issue! At any rate, onward and upward!" he joked. "Dannielynn finished 11th grade and maintained honor roll through some challenging times we had taking care of my Mom before she passed away. I am so proud! Now, on to Summer break and then 12th grade….and in the meantime, hopefully she can take some better pictures of me 😂 ."
"I think I am going to give her a photography class over the Summer," the professional quipped.
In September 2022, the dedicated dad raved over his pride and joy for her 16th birthday.
"Sixteen years ago my beautiful baby was born. That’s if you want to feel really old. Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you. Through tragedy, turmoil and a couple of baby tantrums — today you shine bright and are so accomplished. So proud to be your Dad!" he began.
"When I told Dannielynn what a great baby she was when she born, she shot back in true Dannielynn style … 'How do you know you weren’t even there?' 😂 Ouch. I told her 'maybe not, but I have been there every day since I brought you home.' It’s been a wild ride and Dannielynn has brought joy and laughter to my life. Stay off your local roads because Dannielynn is 16! Happy Birthday ❤️ Rock on 🎸 Mom is looking down! 😇," he finished.
In the spring of 2022, the pair attended the Barnstable Brown Derby Party, where they took a snap with music icon Janet Jackson.
"What a night! Dannielynn got to meet @janetjackson at the Barnstable-Brown Gala, while wearing Janet’s outfit that she wore to the same party in 2003. Janet was so gracious and complimentary of Dannielynn in her outfit. She made Dannielynn so happy and even graciously posed for a photo with us," the father-of-one gushed.
For Halloween in 2018, the duo celebrated with an adorable matching costume.
"Having a frightening good time on this Halloween with a possessed Dannielynn. #happyhalloween ☠️ #exorcist 👉(No she hasn’t seen the movie, so don’t @ me 😂)(Halloween was moved a day earlier because of rain storms coming tomorrow 🌧 )," Larry said alongside a photo of himself dressed as the priest and Dannielynn dressed as the demon from the famous horror movie The Exorcist.