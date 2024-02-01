Larry David Faces Backlash for Violently Attacking Elmo on Live TV: 'You've Gone Too Far This Time!'

The incident occurred during separate interviews with the two guests, but things took an unexpected turn when David crashed the set and groped Elmo's face. Today's hosts — Savannah Guthrie , Hoda Kotb , and Craig Melvin — were left in horror and shock.

During the Thursday, February 1, episode of NBC's Today show, Larry David , the creator of Curb Your Enthusiasm , spontaneously attacked Elmo , the beloved character from Sesame Street .

Larry David appeared on 'Today' to promote the final season of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm.'

"Oh my god!" shrieked Guthrie as Kotb and Melvin covered their mouths in disbelief. Guthrie exclaimed, "Larry, you've gone too far this time!"

Elmo, however, handled the situation gracefully and asked David to sit back down so they could talk about their feelings. In response, David defiantly replied, "Somebody had to do it!"

Later, during his interview with Guthrie and Kotb, David looked directly into the camera to apologize to Elmo.

Trying not to laugh, David said, "Elmo, I just want to apologize. I'm really sorry." Elmo graciously accepted the apology, saying, "Thank you, Larry. Elmo accepts your apology."