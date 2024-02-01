Larry David Faces Backlash for Violently Attacking Elmo on Live TV: 'You've Gone Too Far This Time!'
During the Thursday, February 1, episode of NBC's Today show, Larry David, the creator of Curb Your Enthusiasm, spontaneously attacked Elmo, the beloved character from Sesame Street.
The incident occurred during separate interviews with the two guests, but things took an unexpected turn when David crashed the set and groped Elmo's face. Today's hosts — Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Craig Melvin — were left in horror and shock.
"Oh my god!" shrieked Guthrie as Kotb and Melvin covered their mouths in disbelief. Guthrie exclaimed, "Larry, you've gone too far this time!"
Elmo, however, handled the situation gracefully and asked David to sit back down so they could talk about their feelings. In response, David defiantly replied, "Somebody had to do it!"
Later, during his interview with Guthrie and Kotb, David looked directly into the camera to apologize to Elmo.
Trying not to laugh, David said, "Elmo, I just want to apologize. I'm really sorry." Elmo graciously accepted the apology, saying, "Thank you, Larry. Elmo accepts your apology."
A video of the attack went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, where several users criticized the comedian for the violent outburst on such a beloved children's character.
One user shared the clip in a post that read, "Larry David beat the s--- out of Elmo this morning, and honestly, I don't know how to feel about it. Little kids could be watching this."
Another user commented, "This is honestly pathetic. Oh how funny you squeezed the face of a muppet. What personal beef could you possibly have with ELMO!?"
A third user joked, "Elmo held back."
This incident comes in the midst of a viral sensation surrounding Elmo, who took to X to ask his followers how they were doing.
The responses were filled with existential dread, with one user saying, "Every morning, I cannot wait to go back to sleep. Every Monday, I cannot wait for Friday to come. Every single day and every single week for life."
Another user expressed their dire situation, saying, "Elmo, I'm depressed and broke."
In response to these troubling replies, Elmo posted, "Wow! Elmo is glad he asked! Elmo learned that it is important to ask a friend how they are doing. Elmo will check in again soon, friends! Elmo loves you. #EmotionalWellBeing."
Even President Joe Biden took notice and responded to Elmo, writing, "I know how hard it is some days to sweep the clouds away and get to sunnier days. Our friend Elmo is right: We have to be there for each other, offer our help to a neighbor in need, and, above all else, ask for help when we need it. Even though it's hard, you're never alone."