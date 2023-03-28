'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton's Protective Order Against Ex Michael Halterman Specifies He May Not Physically 'Discipline' His Children After 'Violent' Outburst
Several days after 1000-Lb Sisters star Amy Halterman (née Slaton) filed an emergency protective order against her estranged ex, Michael Halterman, an amendment clarified that while he is allowed "supervised" visits with their sons — Gage, 2, and Glenn, 8 months — there are limits to what he is allowed to do while they are in his care.
The amendment made on Wednesday, March 8, noted Michael may spend time with his kids when "supervised by mother and sister," but specified there be "no physical discipline" involved during the visits.
This comes after Amy called 911 and later opened a domestic violence case against her soon-to-be ex-husband after his behavior escalated during an argument.
On Friday, February 24, the 35-year-old called emergency services, claiming Michael was "throwing things" and had become "violent" while Gage and Glenn were both present in their Kentucky home.
According to the official report, the exes were fighting because "Amy wants to separate, but the male doesn't want to." The report also stated they were not under the influence of drugs or alcohol when the police officer arrived at the scene.
Amy later took the boys and moved in with her older sister, Tammy, 36, and Michael, 40, filed for divorce with the state of Kentucky roughly two weeks after that.
Neither the mother-of-two nor any of her family has publicly confirmed whether or not there had been an ongoing issue of physical violence from Michael prior to the heated domestic dispute. However, as OK! previously reported, there had been concerns about his parenting and how he treated Amy.
"No one in the family likes Michael," a source dished on the reality television personalities' surprising split earlier this month, adding that Amy's siblings believe "he's lazy with the kids, and jealous of the attention Amy gives to the boys."
