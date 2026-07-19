Larry David Mocks Old Pal RFK Jr. in Thinly-Veiled Comedy Sketch About Health Secretary: 'Drop Dead, Bobby'
July 19 2026, Published 11:06 a.m. ET
Larry David comically eviscerated old friend Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in his latest sketch series.
In a skit for his new HBO show, Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness: An Almost History of America, David, 79, mocked the Secretary of Health and Human Services, 72.
Larry David Satirized RFK Jr.'s Criticism of Vaccines
David portrayed Kennedy Jr. as a very tanned, hoarse-voiced vaccine conspiracy theorist who gets gut-punched by polio vaccine developer Jonas Salk’s mom, Dora.
Dora, who is played by the comedian, applauds her son while he worked on his medication as her neighbor “Bobby” drives him insane.
“That vaccine’s gonna kill people. It’s gonna give them heart attacks!” Bobby screeches.
“Drop dead, Bobby. You should die a dog’s death. You don’t know anything about science; you’re not a doctor. If you were in charge, God help us all! If some idiot, some moron, ever put you in charge, that would be a dark day for humanity," she bemoans.
Bobby then complains about fluoride causing gender confusion and other crazy ideas before being dragged away by two men in white coats.
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Larry David Introduced RFK Jr. to His Wife Cheryl Hines
David and Kennedy Jr. were once close, with the Seinfeld creator introducing the environmental lawyer to his wife, Cheryl Hines.
Hines, 60, starred on David's HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm, with the actress tying the knot with the politician in 2014. The Waitress star even shared insight into the pair's past friendship, telling News Nation last year: “I think he’s mad Bobby’s in [Donald Trump's] administration.”
Trump critic Rosie O'Donnell also dished to Variety earlier this month how it's truly “wild” David played matchmaker with the couple. “I’m sure it’s a moment he regrets,” O’Donnell, 64, wondered.
David is a longtime hater of the president, 80, with the funnyman bashing Trump's Freedom 250 UFC fight event that went down on the White House South Lawn last month.
“It was a travesty,” David told Variety on June 23. “What else can you say about it? It was embarrassing. I was embarrassed to be an American."
Former president Barack Obama even appears in David's sketch series, with the television producer also gushing to the outlet how "trippy" it was to act alongside him. “It was exciting. We had a great time,” David recalled.
“I know the President a little bit. We played golf together, and I did a Super Bowl ad maybe four or five years ago where I was dressed in costumes and everything. So maybe that was part of their thinking,” he continued, adding why he believed Obama wanted to be a part of Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness. “I don’t know. Maybe they just like Curb.”