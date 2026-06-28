White House UFC Fight Leaves South Lawn Scarred as Repairs Begin

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The White House South Lawn has moved from fight-night spectacle to repair job. After President Donald Trump’s UFC Freedom 250 event on June 14, aerial photos captured June 24 showed workers beginning repairs on the South Lawn, where a 600-ton temporary metal structure known as “The Claw” had been installed for the president’s 80th birthday celebration. The massive setup turned the lawn into one of the strangest entertainment venues in recent White House history, but it also left visible damage behind. Large mats now cover most of the South Lawn ahead of planned resodding, with discolored grass and dirt still visible around the edges.

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The Claw Comes Down

Source: MEGA The massive structure known as 'The Claw' was dismantled.

The UFC event was designed as a centerpiece of the nation’s 250th anniversary celebration, with the White House grounds transformed into a fight-night stage. The temporary venue stood 92 feet high and drew attention before the event for the physical stress it could place on the historic grounds. The nearby Ellipse, which hosted a UFC fan event on Trump’s birthday, sustained similar damage. UFC President Dana White initially estimated the grass replacement would cost $700,000, and the UFC had planned to foot the bill before ScottsMiracle-Gro offered to cover the restoration.

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A $1 Million Lawn Rescue

Source: MEGA Workers began restoring the historic grounds.

ScottsMiracle-Gro, the Ohio-based company led by Trump supporter CEO James Hagedorn, committed $1 million in monetary and product support for the restoration effort. Because the White House grounds are managed by the National Park Service, Fox Business reported that the contribution is being structured as a philanthropic donation. “The president knows a lot about grass. I think his history and past with golf courses,” ScottsMiracle-Gro COO Nate Baxter told the outlet before the event. “It was really interesting to watch our tour scientists and President Trump talk through each of these.”

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Source: MEGA ScottsMiracle-Gro, a company led by a Donald Trump supporter, pledged support for the restoration.

The company reviewed seed options with Trump and selected a customized four-seed blend intended to withstand heavy staging equipment, public events and Marine One helicopter landings. “Creating a proprietary blend for the White House’s unique conditions presented a distinct set of challenges,” Matthew Koch, R&D Lawns Research Fellow at ScottsMiracle-Gro, said in a press release. “It is a functional lawn that has to stand up to hundreds of events and thousands of people each year.”

Repairs Will Take Months

Source: MEGA The restoration project was planned to be completed in phases.