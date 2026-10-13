Larry David Claims He Saw O.J. Simpson at Los Angeles Country Club Hours Before Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman Were Murdered
Oct. 13 2026, Published 7:11 p.m. ET
Larry David claimed to have run into O.J. Simpson hours before the football player's ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman were murdered.
The Seinfeld creator, 79, recalled the encounter at Los Angeles' lavish Riviera Country Club on June 12, 1994, in his first authorized biography, Emperor of Nothing: The Making of Larry David, set to hit bookshelves on Tuesday, October 20.
Larry David Remembered Running Into O.J. Simpson Before Nicole Brown's Murder
Larry explained that he invited his friend and fellow writer Alan Zweibel and Alan's wife, Laurie, to have breakfast when they spotted the NFL star walking in.
"[We] saw him in the dining room the day of the murder!" Larry alleged in the book.
Alan, 76, claimed he crossed paths with O.J. a second time that day at a middle school recital where both of their daughters were performing.
Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman Were Murdered in 1994
"I have nothing new to tell ya. I told you everything [going on with me] this morning," Alan recalled telling the professional athlete, before adding, "What I should have said was, 'Stay home tonight! Order in! Don't go out!'"
Hours after the encounter, Nicole and Ron were found murdered on the front steps of the Los Angeles condominium that she once shared with her ex.
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O.J. Simpson Was Acquitted of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman's Murders
O.J. was arrested and charged with the two murders, though he was acquitted of the crimes during the criminal trial in 1995.
Two years later, he was found liable for their deaths in a civil suit and ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages to their families.
Nicole Brown Simpson's Sister Recalled O.J. Simpson Driving Past Her Hours Before Murders
Nicole's sister Denise Brown recalled spending her sibling's final day with her at a family celebration on June 12, 1994. She remembered Nicole staring out the restaurant's window after noticing O.J. drive by.
"All of a sudden she goes, 'Oh my God, there he is.' He was driving by," Denise said in an interview published on October 5. "I saw these headlights. She said, 'He's constantly following me.'"
Though they brushed off the subject at the time and continued discussing their upcoming summer plans, Denise recalled waking up the next morning to her mother's screams at 6 a.m.
"I heard my mom scream a scream that I had never heard from a human being," Denise recalled. "It was so guttural. Just awful."