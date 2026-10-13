Larry David Claims He Saw O.J. Simpson at Los Angeles Country Club Hours Before Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman Were Murdered

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Larry David claimed to have run into O.J. Simpson hours before the football player's ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman were murdered. The Seinfeld creator, 79, recalled the encounter at Los Angeles' lavish Riviera Country Club on June 12, 1994, in his first authorized biography, Emperor of Nothing: The Making of Larry David, set to hit bookshelves on Tuesday, October 20.

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Larry David Remembered Running Into O.J. Simpson Before Nicole Brown's Murder

Source: MEGA Larry David claimed to have seen O.J. Simpson as he was eating breakfast on the morning on June 12, 1994.

Larry explained that he invited his friend and fellow writer Alan Zweibel and Alan's wife, Laurie, to have breakfast when they spotted the NFL star walking in. "[We] saw him in the dining room the day of the murder!" Larry alleged in the book. Alan, 76, claimed he crossed paths with O.J. a second time that day at a middle school recital where both of their daughters were performing.

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Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman Were Murdered in 1994

Source: MEGA O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson got married in February 1985.

"I have nothing new to tell ya. I told you everything [going on with me] this morning," Alan recalled telling the professional athlete, before adding, "What I should have said was, 'Stay home tonight! Order in! Don't go out!'" Hours after the encounter, Nicole and Ron were found murdered on the front steps of the Los Angeles condominium that she once shared with her ex.

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O.J. Simpson Was Acquitted of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman's Murders

Source: MEGA O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson divorced in 1992 after six years of marriage.

O.J. was arrested and charged with the two murders, though he was acquitted of the crimes during the criminal trial in 1995. Two years later, he was found liable for their deaths in a civil suit and ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages to their families.

Nicole Brown Simpson's Sister Recalled O.J. Simpson Driving Past Her Hours Before Murders

Source: MEGA Denise Brown recalled O.J. Simpson following Nicole Brown Simpson before her murder.