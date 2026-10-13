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Larry David Claims He Saw O.J. Simpson at Los Angeles Country Club Hours Before Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman Were Murdered

Photo of Nicole Brown Simpson, O.J. Simpson and Larry David
Source: MEGA

Larry David looked back on running into O.J. Simpson at a Los Angeles' country club hours before Nicole Brown Simpson's murder.

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Oct. 13 2026, Published 7:11 p.m. ET

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Larry David claimed to have run into O.J. Simpson hours before the football player's ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman were murdered.

The Seinfeld creator, 79, recalled the encounter at Los Angeles' lavish Riviera Country Club on June 12, 1994, in his first authorized biography, Emperor of Nothing: The Making of Larry David, set to hit bookshelves on Tuesday, October 20.

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Larry David Remembered Running Into O.J. Simpson Before Nicole Brown's Murder

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Photo of Larry David claimed to have seen O.J. Simpson as he was eating breakfast on the morning on June 12, 1994.
Source: MEGA

Larry David claimed to have seen O.J. Simpson as he was eating breakfast on the morning on June 12, 1994.

Larry explained that he invited his friend and fellow writer Alan Zweibel and Alan's wife, Laurie, to have breakfast when they spotted the NFL star walking in.

"[We] saw him in the dining room the day of the murder!" Larry alleged in the book.

Alan, 76, claimed he crossed paths with O.J. a second time that day at a middle school recital where both of their daughters were performing.

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Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman Were Murdered in 1994

Photo of O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson got married in February 1985.
Source: MEGA

O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson got married in February 1985.

"I have nothing new to tell ya. I told you everything [going on with me] this morning," Alan recalled telling the professional athlete, before adding, "What I should have said was, 'Stay home tonight! Order in! Don't go out!'"

Hours after the encounter, Nicole and Ron were found murdered on the front steps of the Los Angeles condominium that she once shared with her ex.

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O.J. Simpson Was Acquitted of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman's Murders

Photo of O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson divorced in 1992 after six years of marriage.
Source: MEGA

O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson divorced in 1992 after six years of marriage.

O.J. was arrested and charged with the two murders, though he was acquitted of the crimes during the criminal trial in 1995.

Two years later, he was found liable for their deaths in a civil suit and ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages to their families.

Nicole Brown Simpson's Sister Recalled O.J. Simpson Driving Past Her Hours Before Murders

Photo of Denise Brown recalled O.J. Simpson following Nicole Brown Simpson before her murder.
Source: MEGA

Denise Brown recalled O.J. Simpson following Nicole Brown Simpson before her murder.

Nicole's sister Denise Brown recalled spending her sibling's final day with her at a family celebration on June 12, 1994. She remembered Nicole staring out the restaurant's window after noticing O.J. drive by.

"All of a sudden she goes, 'Oh my God, there he is.' He was driving by," Denise said in an interview published on October 5. "I saw these headlights. She said, 'He's constantly following me.'"

Though they brushed off the subject at the time and continued discussing their upcoming summer plans, Denise recalled waking up the next morning to her mother's screams at 6 a.m.

"I heard my mom scream a scream that I had never heard from a human being," Denise recalled. "It was so guttural. Just awful."

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