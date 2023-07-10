Disgraced Sports Doctor Larry Nassar Stabbed Multiple Times in Florida Prison
Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar was stabbed multiple times in prison in early July, according to the Associated Press.
The outlet reported that the incident occurred in Florida's United States Penitentiary Coleman on Sunday, July 9.
Nassar, who was convicted of sexually abusing female gymnasts, including former Team USA stars Aly Raisman and Jordyn Wieber, is apparently in stable condition, according to people familiar with the situation.
The source said Nassar had been stabbed in the back and in the chest after getting into an altercation with another inmate.
Nassar, 59, has been in prison since 2017 after pleading guilty to sexually abusing underage girls while he was the team doctor at USA Gymnastics for the Michigan State gymnastics team.
During Nassar's sentencing, more than 100 women spoke out about their interactions with the disgraced doctor and how he used his power to earn their trust, but he later abused them while treating them. Judge Rosemarie Aquilina sentenced him to 40 to 175 years in prison.
He is also serving a 60-year federal prison sentence for having 37,000 images of child pornography and attempting to destroy the images. He was also convicted of sexual abuse in Michigan and sentenced to 40 to 125 years behind bars.
As OK! previously reported, victims of Nassar reached a settlement in their lawsuits against USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee. They settled on a $380 million agreement in 2021.
Michigan State, which was accused of missing chances of stopping Nassar from committing his crimes over the years, agreed to pay $500 million to more than 300 women and girls who were assaulted by him.
"Survivors have now received a total of $880 million in compensation for their pain and suffering at the hands of this monster and the institutions who enabled him, Michigan State University, USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee," John Manly, a legal representative for many of the victims, confirmed in a statement via CNN.
"We prevailed for one simple reason, the courage and tenacity of the survivors. These brave women relived their abuse publicly, in countless media interviews, so that not one more child will be forced to suffer physical, emotional, or sexual abuse in pursuit of their dreams," the lawyer continued.