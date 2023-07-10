Disgraced Sports Doctor Larry Nassar Stabbed Multiple Times in Florida Prison

Nassar, 59, has been in prison since 2017 after pleading guilty to sexually abusing underage girls while he was the team doctor at USA Gymnastics for the Michigan State gymnastics team.

During Nassar's sentencing, more than 100 women spoke out about their interactions with the disgraced doctor and how he used his power to earn their trust, but he later abused them while treating them. Judge Rosemarie Aquilina sentenced him to 40 to 175 years in prison.

He is also serving a 60-year federal prison sentence for having 37,000 images of child pornography and attempting to destroy the images. He was also convicted of sexual abuse in Michigan and sentenced to 40 to 125 years behind bars.