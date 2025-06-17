or
Larsa Pippen, 50, Spills Out of Tiny Bikini at Miami Beach: Photos

Photo of Larsa Pippen
Source: MEGA

Larsa Pippen flaunted her ageless physique during a beach day with her daughter.

By:

June 17 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Larsa Pippen lived it up at the beach in a luxe bikini.

The reality star, 50, strutted around the sand in a cheeky Versace swimsuit on Saturday, June 14, in Miami.

larsa pippin bikini shots
Source: MEGA

Larsa Pippen rocked a designer swimsuit.

Pippen stunned in a black-and-white designer two-piece as she enjoyed the sun with her friends and daughter, Sophia, 16. The mom paired her look with black rectangular sunglasses and a gold body chain.

Sophia stunned in a tiny black top and thong with the brand "MESHKI" spelled out in silver on the side.

larsa pippen bikini shots
Source: MEGA

Larsa Pippen bared her cleavage in a revealing bikini.

The same weekend, Larsa's ex Marcus Jordan was spotted kissing two separate women on Miami Beach. One paparazzi shot from Sunday, June 15, showed the basketball player making out with a mystery woman with blonde hair in a blue bikini.

The day prior, he strolled hand in hand with another blonde by the ocean near Faena Hotel. The duo shared a chair as the woman sipped on his drink.

larsa pippen bikini shots
Source: MEGA

Larsa Pippen spent time in the sun with her daughter and friends.

During the Season 7 premiere of The Real Housewives of Miami on June 11, Larsa revealed how her children had an impact over her July 2024 breakup with the athlete.

"You know what’s crazy? When I was with Marcus, my kids were like, 'Stop getting back together and breaking up, and just get off the ride,'" she recounted. "That’s when I was like, I need to get away from the situation. My kids think that it’s not good for me."

She continued, "I fought everyone to be with this guy, and then it was not a good situation for me and my family, so I had to remove myself from it. But doing what's best for me and my famly ended up p------ him off so bad that he'd send me really bad messages and reach out to my friends and say hurtful things about me, and it was just bad."

Larsa is now dating another basketball player, Jeff Coby.

larsa pippen bikini shots
Source: MEGA

Larsa Pippen previously dated Marcus Jordan.

The son of NBA legend Michael Jordan did not cope with the split well.

On February 3, Marcus was arrested for DUI, cocaine possession and resisting arrest in Florida. Police found a substance in his pants that tested positive for cocaine and claimed he was smelled of alcohol. Authorities also said he "was singing the entire way" to jail while sitting in the back of the squad car.

larsa pippen bikini shot
Source: MEGA

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan split in July 2024.

Legal documents submitted the following month on behalf of Marcus revealed he is dealing with alcohol and substance use issues.

"While Mr. Jordan acknowledges the seriousness of the charges against him, he respectfully submits that he is an ideal candidate for the Pre-Trial Substance Abuse Education and Treatment Intervention Program due to his strong desire to live as a responsible, drug-free, productive member in the community," the court filing read.

The document continued, "Mr. Jordan is dedicated to becoming a responsible, drug-free, and productive member of the community. His participation in the Pre-Trial Substance Abuse Education and Treatment Intervention Program will not only benefit him personally but also serve the community by reducing the likelihood of future offenses."

