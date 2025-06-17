During the Season 7 premiere of The Real Housewives of Miami on June 11, Larsa revealed how her children had an impact over her July 2024 breakup with the athlete.

"You know what’s crazy? When I was with Marcus, my kids were like, 'Stop getting back together and breaking up, and just get off the ride,'" she recounted. "That’s when I was like, I need to get away from the situation. My kids think that it’s not good for me."

She continued, "I fought everyone to be with this guy, and then it was not a good situation for me and my family, so I had to remove myself from it. But doing what's best for me and my famly ended up p------ him off so bad that he'd send me really bad messages and reach out to my friends and say hurtful things about me, and it was just bad."

Larsa is now dating another basketball player, Jeff Coby.