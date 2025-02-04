Michael Jordan's Son Marcus Arrested for DUI and Cocaine Possession in Florida
Marcus Jordan, the ex of Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen and son of basketball superstar Michael Jordan, is in trouble.
On February 3, Marcus was arrested for driving under the influence, cocaine possession and resisting arrest and put behind bars in Florida's Orange County Jail, according to TMZ.
At this time, no other details have surfaced, and Marcus has not released a statement on the ordeal.
The bond has been set at $4,000, Page Six confirmed.
In Marcus' mugshot, he is seen wearing his glasses and a black T-shirt.
More to come...