It's Over! Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Officially Split After Nearly 2 Years of Dating: 'She Wants to Move On'
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are over.
According to insiders, The Real Housewives of Miami star, 49, and the famous offspring, 33, have broken up after two years of dating.
"Larsa realized this relationship is just not the one for her after spending some more time apart, filming a new show," a source claimed. "She wants to move on and focus on improving her life. They simply want different things out of life."
Despite the insider emphasizing the split was amicable, the reality star has been ready for a major improvement in her love life. "Larsa wants more out of her partner, someone who is motivated like her," the source added.
"They tried working on their relationship but it's irreconcilable," a second insider alleged. "Larsa just wrapped House of Villains and is focusing on her kids and her single life."
As OK! previously reported, Pippen and Jordan allegedly briefly split in February after the former basketball wife unfollowed the fashion entrepreneur and swiped all evidence of him on Instagram.
"I feel like I was very emotional. I wish I didn't delete those photos," Pippen during a recent podcast appearance. "I didn't even archive them, I couldn't archive them, I just deleted them. I was just emotional and impulsive, I guess."
"I'm a Cancer, so I'm an emotional person. So I feel like if you're not loving me the right way, I can distance myself and catch a beat,"
Entertainment Tonight spoke to a source close to Pippen.
Daily Mail spoke to a second source close to Pippen and Jordan.
