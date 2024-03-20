It's Over! Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Officially Split After Nearly 2 Years of Dating: 'She Wants to Move On'

"Larsa realized this relationship is just not the one for her after spending some more time apart, filming a new show," a source claimed. "She wants to move on and focus on improving her life. They simply want different things out of life."

Despite the insider emphasizing the split was amicable, the reality star has been ready for a major improvement in her love life. "Larsa wants more out of her partner, someone who is motivated like her," the source added.

"They tried working on their relationship but it's irreconcilable," a second insider alleged. "Larsa just wrapped House of Villains and is focusing on her kids and her single life."