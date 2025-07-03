EXCLUSIVE 'RHOM' Star Larsa Pippen's 'Heated Argument' Involving Lisa Hochstein's Boyfriend Jody Glidden Was 'Fabricated': Sources Source: @lisahochstein/Instagram; @larsapippen/Instagram Larsa Pippen's fight involving Lisa Hochstein's boyfriend Jody Glidden was 'fabricated,' according to sources.

Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein took to Instagram to respond to allegations Larsa Pippen made against her boyfriend, Jody Glidden, on the Wednesday, July 2, episode — and insiders who were present during the evening in question have exclusively backed Hochstein’s story to OK!. During the episode, Pippen claimed Glidden was aggressive and screamed at her at a Philipp Plein dinner when they all were in Milan for a fashion show. She even went as far as to get the man from the show on a call via FaceTime, where he corroborated her story.

They Weren't 'Best Friends'

Source: @lisahochstein/Instagram Lisa Hochstein claimed she wasn't 'best friends' with Larsa Pippen for 15 years.

"Let me set the record straight," Hochstein shared. "Larsa keeps saying we’ve been best friends for 15 years. That’s just not true. We’d see each other at events, but we didn’t actually become friends until four years ago — right before the reboot — when we started texting and talking. That’s how it really started." Hochstein confirmed the pair became friends “because of the show” and “genuinely bonded,” just like Marcus Jordan and Glidden did. Pippen has made headlines for Glidden still hanging out with her ex Jordan.

Lisa Hochstein Doesn't Think Larsa Pippen Is a 'Good Friend'

Source: @larsapippen/Instagram Lisa Hochstein doesn't believe Larsa Pippen is a 'good friend.'

"This show creates real friendships," Hochstein continued. "But calling yourself a 'good friend' over and over doesn’t make it true. Truly good people don’t have to announce it. When has she ever shown she’s a good friend — through her words, her actions, her empathy? Look at how she reacted when Nicole [Martin] joined the show. Look at her reaction to Guerdy [Abraira's] cancer diagnosis. Her idea of friendship was showing up to a court hearing — for me — that she was subpoenaed to attend. That’s not being a friend. That’s following a court order."

'Nobody Saw It'

Source: @lisahochstein/Instagram Lisa Hochstein said Larsa Pippen is 'known for yelling and provoking.'

As far as what actually happened in Milan with Glidden, Hochstein said Pippen’s “telling people Jody 'went crazy' at a Philpp Plein dinner and disrespected her." "There were 80 people there — nobody saw it," she insisted. "And how convenient — no cameras? I’m pretty sure Philipp Plein has security footage. So let’s pull it. Oh right — we won’t, because it doesn’t show what she wants it to. Let’s also look at who Jody is. He doesn’t raise his voice. Not to me. Not to his daughter. Not to my kids. Not to anyone. Even his ex-wife would tell you that. But Larsa? She’s known for yelling and provoking. She started that moment. She created that drama. This wasn’t real. It was manufactured to fit her storyline." "So tune in next week… as the LIE-SA Pippen Tour continues," she concluded.

Fabricated Drama

Source: @larsapippen/Instagram 'There was no heated argument between them,' one source said.