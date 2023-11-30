'RHOM' Star Julia Lemigova 'Disappointed' in Larsa Pippen for Revealing Guerdy Abraira's Cancer Diagnosis: 'It Was Bad'
Julia Lemigova continues to be a pillar of strength for the people she loves.
The Real Housewives of Miami star has endured a challenging year navigating her wife Martina Navratilova's cancer diagnosis, as well as being a significant source of support for costar Guerdy Abraira as she fought her own battle with the disease during Season 6 of the hit Bravo series.
Lemigova chats exclusively with OK! about how the tennis legend is doing after announcing she's in remission, why she was "disappointed" in Larsa Pippen for telling the group about Abraira's cancer diagnosis and her newfound friendship with Alexia Nepola.
"I felt it was my duty because it was so hard, and it was so heartbreaking and it was so difficult from the beginning," the model says of showing Navratilova's health battle on the show. "But then the road of getting better is so rewarding that if I didn't share it with the world, I wouldn't be available. It's also very hard for a caretaker, and I wanted to share the work, my experience, my mistakes, my pluses and my minuses because we all make them."
With her knowledge, Lemigova and her spouse were able to help the wedding planner through her journey with b----- cancer — which was revealed to half of the cast by Pippen after Abraira confided in her and told her not to announce the heartbreaking news.
"Larsa reminds me of my goats," the former Miss USSR explains. "She s---- everywhere and then runs off — except my goats actually have compassion for living things. It was bad."
"It's just disappointment. I'm disappointed with that," she noted of the social media star's betrayal of Abraira — who announced in November that she is cancer-free.
Despite her feelings toward Pippen, Lemigova has forged a newfound friendship with the Alexia + Frankie's Beauty Bar owner despite her loyalty to Adriana de Moura.
"We didn't have a chance to get to know each other from the beginning," the brunette beauty said of Nepola. "We are in the process of learning more and more, and you'll see in this season all of different situations, different reactions, but I am genuinely happy about it."
"There's always something great about each person that I don't know about," she notes. "I didn't want to keep my mind closed, and I have put my heart out to a lot of the women this season and, of course — Alexia. It's organic. It took us time, but that's how a real friendship developed."
The Real Housewives of Miami airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo, and the next day on Peacock