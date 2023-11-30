'RHOM' Star Julia Lemigova 'Disappointed' in Larsa Pippen for Revealing Guerdy Abraira's Cancer Diagnosis: 'It Was Bad'

Lemigova chats exclusively with OK! about how the tennis legend is doing after announcing she's in remission, why she was "disappointed" in Larsa Pippen for telling the group about Abraira's cancer diagnosis and her newfound friendship with Alexia Nepola.

"I felt it was my duty because it was so hard, and it was so heartbreaking and it was so difficult from the beginning," the model says of showing Navratilova's health battle on the show. "But then the road of getting better is so rewarding that if I didn't share it with the world, I wouldn't be available. It's also very hard for a caretaker, and I wanted to share the work, my experience, my mistakes, my pluses and my minuses because we all make them."