Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Confirm Sizzling Romance With Miami Beach Love Fest
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to have turned their friendship into a romance. On Sunday, November 14, The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, and Michael Jordan's 31-year-old son were seen canoodling in the Florida sand after months of speculation that they were an item.
The next day, an insider revealed that the two are definitely a couple and have actually been in a relationship for about a month. Pippen and Jordan have reportedly been spending as much time as they can together while they're both in Miami.
During their most recent outing in South Beach, the pair stole kisses while lounging under an umbrella and kept their arms around each other as they walked to and from the water.
The former wife of Scottie Pippen, who was rocking a tiny black bikini at the beach, insisted multiple times that she was just friends with the former college basketball player even though they were spotted making out at the Rolling Loud music festival in September — however, things have clearly taken quite the turn.
The new romance comes several months after Pippen finalized her divorce from her NBA legend ex-husband, with whom she shares children Scotty Jr., 21, Preston, 20, Justin, 17, and Sophia, 14.
"All issues were resolved amicably," the ex-couple's attorney David J. Glass revealed in a statement. "The parties are now focusing successfully coparenting their remaining minor children."
With her first marriage officially behind her, both parties have been focused on their children. "Larsa is relieved to have the entire process behind her and is happy that she and Scottie managed to keep their private lives largely private," the attorney made clear. "The parties had met with a retired Judge as a mediator and had worked hard with their attorneys on all of the issues facing them."