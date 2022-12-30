Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Get Cozy During Romantic Night Out In Beverly Hills
Controversial couple Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan, the son of NBA icon Michael Jordan, enjoyed a romantic night on the town this week.
On Wednesday, December 28, Larsa, 48, and Marcus, 32, walked hand-in-hand as they left upscale Italian eatery E-Baldi in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The reality TV maven opted for a chic ensemble, pairing a curve-hugging black bodysuit with a pair of thigh-high black boots. The star completed the look with a patterned fur coat, a lime green handbag and a subtle earrings, her long tresses swept up into a high pony.
Marcus sported a more laid back look during his night on the town. The former collegiate basketball player layered a white hoodie under a beige and yellow jacket,the star donning a pair of blue jeans, gray sneakers and a black baseball cap.
The pair’s recent outing comes weeks after a source clarified that the pair are not a monogamous item after a viral video depicted Marcus cozying up with another, unidentified woman.
“Larsa and Marcus aren’t exclusively together; they’re dating,” spilled an insider close with the controversial couple, noting that their romance is “so new.” “They’re just enjoying time getting to know each other.”
It’s unclear whether exclusivity is in the cards for the pair, who were first linked back in September, as the Real Housewives of Miami staple “doesn’t want to jump into an exclusive relationship right now,” per the source, adding that it’s unclear whether Marcus will appear on Larsa’s Bravo show.
Prior to her fling with Marcus, the reality star was famously married to basketball star Scottie Pippen for nearly two decades, the pair tying the knot in 1997. Though the couple briefly called it quits in 2016 before giving their romance another go, Larsa permanently ended things with the Chicago Bulls legend in 2018.
Hollywood Life reported on Larsa and Marcus’ night on the town.