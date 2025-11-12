Late Football Player Marshawn Kneeland's Girlfriend Is Pregnant After Horrific Suicide at Age 24
Nov. 12 2025, Published 4:03 p.m. ET
Just one week after Marshawn Kneeland's shocking death, it was revealed that the football player's girlfriend, Catalina Mancera, is pregnant.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer shared the news during a Wednesday, November 12, press conference.
This is the couple's first child.
"We want to make sure she's taken care of and the baby is taken care of for the rest of their lives," Schottenheimer said during the press conference.
The Dallas Cowboys organization also established the Marshawn Kneeland Memorial Fund to help support Mancera and her baby.
"The Marshawn Kneeland Memorial Fund is dedicated to preserving Marshawn's legacy and extending his impact through direct support for his surviving partner and unborn heir," the fund's website reads.
Mancera mourned her boyfriend's death in a November 10 Facebook post, writing, "my sweet baby, words could never express how broken I feel, you’re my everything. I’ll love you forever my beautiful angel."
Marshawn Kneeland's Loved Ones Called Police Before His Death
Per a police dispatch audio obtained by a news outlet, Kneeland contacted his loved ones — including his girlfriend — hours before his suicide.
"They just received a text from him, a group text from him saying goodbye," police said on the recording. "They're concerned for his welfare."
Mancera was allegedly trying to reach her man's agent, Jonathan Perzley.
"She's trying to call his agent," a dispatcher could be heard saying. "So we're trying to get him to call her to call him first, but she's saying he is armed and has a history of mental illness, and her quote was, 'He will end it all.'"
The dispatcher added, "We have a lieutenant calling in from Plano advising that the NFL is calling Plano PD and the subject is texting his family goodbye."
How Did Marshawn Kneeland Die?
Kneeland reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a police chase in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday, November 6. At 10:33 p.m. on Wednesday, the NFL defensive end refused to pull over for a traffic violation in Addison, leading him to flee from cops. He eventually crashed his car in the southbound lanes of the Dallas Parkway, minutes away from his team's headquarters, per authorities. Kneeland's body was found next to his vehicle at 1:31 a.m.
Marshawn Kneeland's Family Mourns His Death
The athlete's family — including his siblings AJ Kneeland, Shawn Kneeland and Yahmya Kneeland — confirmed the news in a Facebook post.
"The Kneeland family can confirm the heartbreaking news of the passing of our beloved Marshawn Kneeland," they shared. "We are devastated by this tremendous loss and are still processing the depth of our grief. As Marshawn was making his mark on the football field with the Dallas Cowboys, he held an even more special place off the field — as a devoted son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, grandson, and friend."
The siblings continued, "He was kind, determined, humble, and full of love. His light shone brightly in every life he touched, and his spirit will continue to live on through the countless hearts he inspired. We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support from friends, fans, and the community. During this difficult time, we ask for privacy as we come together as a family to honor and remember Marshawn’s life and legacy."