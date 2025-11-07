NFL Star Marshawn Kneeland Sent Chilling 'Goodbye' Text to Family Moments Before Alleged Suicide

Article continues below advertisement

More details surrounding the tragic death of NFL star Marshawn Kneeland were just revealed. According to police dispatch audio recently obtained by a news outlet, the Dallas Cowboys player contacted his loved ones before allegedly committing suicide at age 24. Kneeland reportedly shot himself near a vehicle he crashed after being chased by authorities north of Dallas.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Marshawn Kneeland played for the Dallas Cowboys.

"They just received a text from him, a group text from him saying goodbye," police said on the recording. "They're concerned for his welfare." One dispatcher claimed that Kneeland’s girlfriend, Catalina, was trying to reach his agent, Jonathan Perzley. "She's trying to call his agent," a dispatcher could be heard saying. "So we're trying to get him to call her to call him first, but she's saying he is armed and has a history of mental illness, and her quote was, 'He will end it all.'" The dispatcher continued, "We have a lieutenant calling in from Plano advising that the NFL is calling Plano PD and the subject is texting his family goodbye."

Article continues below advertisement

Marshawn Kneeland Flees From Police Hours Before Death

Source: MEGA Marshawn Kneeland died at age 24.

Kneeland's body was found at 1:31 a.m. on Thursday, November 6, just three hours after he was involved in a police chase. At 10:33 p.m., the football player refused to pull over for a traffic violation in Addison. He sped away from police until they lost him, and his car later crashed in the southbound lanes of the Dallas Parkway, minutes away from his team's headquarters, per authorities.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Marshawn Kneeland's Family Honors His Legacy

Source: MEGA Marshawn Kneeland passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The defensive end's family — including his siblings AJ Kneeland, Shawn Kneeland and Yahmya Kneeland — announced the news of his death in a Facebook post on November 6. "The Kneeland family can confirm the heartbreaking news of the passing of our beloved Marshawn Kneeland," they shared. "We are devastated by this tremendous loss and are still processing the depth of our grief. As Marshawn was making his mark on the football field with the Dallas Cowboys, he held an even more special place off the field — as a devoted son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, grandson, and friend." The group added, "He was kind, determined, humble, and full of love. His light shone brightly in every life he touched, and his spirit will continue to live on through the countless hearts he inspired. We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support from friends, fans, and the community. During this difficult time, we ask for privacy as we come together as a family to honor and remember Marshawn’s life and legacy."

Marshawn Kneeland's Mother Died 1 Year Earlier

Source: MEGA Marshawn Kneeland was involved in a police chase right before his death.