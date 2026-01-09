or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Kristi Noem Latest News, Updates & Gossip
Politics

Late-Night Hosts Mock Kristi Noem's 'Stupid Hat' She Wore at Press Conference About Fatal ICE Shooting in Minneapolis

composite photo of stephen colbert and kristi noem
Source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube; KSDK News/YouTube

The DHS Secretary opted for a ridiculous hat while addressing the fatal shooting of a woman at the hands of an ICE officer on Wednesday, January 7.

Jan. 9 2026, Published 3:22 p.m. ET

Late-night comedians are having a field day with the look Kristi Noem sported as she spoke about an ICE officer fatally shooting Renee Good in Minnesota.

The controversial Homeland Security Secretary, 54, notably donned an oversized cowboy hat during a Wednesday, January 7, press conference on the same day as Good's killing, during which she claimed the woman was committing "domestic terrorism" when she was shot in the head.

Stephen Colbert trolled Noem's ridiculous topper during Thursday's episode of The Late Show, telling viewers, "I’m sorry, I couldn’t hear you lying over your hat."

'That's a Blatant Lie'

image of Stephen Colbert mocked Kristi Noem's response to the shooting.
Source: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert/YouTube

Stephen Colbert mocked Kristi Noem's response to the shooting.

The comic, 61, hilariously wore a giant, bright orange mock version of Noem's hat during his monologue.

Meanwhile, fellow late-night host Seth Meyers responded to the DHS Secretary's accessory with a few jabs during his show's "Closer Look" segment on Thursday.

"First of all, that's a blatant lie contradicted by the video evidence that we can all see clearly with our eyes, probably cause we're not wearing oversized cowboy hats," he said. "Why is Kristi Noem always in some sort of cosplay outfit?"

image of Seth Meyers also took jabs at Kristi Noem's oversized cowboy hat.
Source: Late Night with Seth Meyers/YouTube

Seth Meyers also took jabs at Kristi Noem's oversized cowboy hat.

"Seriously, look at all these different 'fits she's tried on for her stupid photo ops," the comedian, 52, continued, as a collage of Noem in various outfits appeared onscreen.

"She loves camouflage so much she even uses it on her lectern," he pointed out, referencing the podium she used for Thursday's press conference.

MORE ON:
Kristi Noem Latest News, Updates & Gossip

'She Went From Cowboy to Undercover Cop'

image of 'The Daily Show' host Ronny Chieng trolled Kristi Noem's outfit as well.
Source: The Daily Show/YouTube

'The Daily Show' host Ronny Chieng trolled Kristi Noem's outfit as well.

Over on The Daily Show on Thursday night, host Ronny Chieng similarly reacted to the U.S. immigration enforcer's look.

"Maybe you didn’t see the video clearly because your stupid hat is blocking your vision," he said. "But thank you for weighing in, and sorry to interrupt your girls weekend in Nashville."

Chieng, 40, then touched on how Noem swapped her press conference outfit for a different ensemble just hours later, as she was seen wearing a tactical-style black jacket and matching baseball cap.

After criticizing her for making "charged accusations" about Good trying to run down ICE agents with her car, he joked, "But that is a cool costume change."

"I love how she went from cowboy to undercover cop at a high school party," he added.

image of 'The Daily Show' superimposed a rasta hat on Kristi Noem during their coverage of her reaction to the ICE shooting.
Source: The Daily Show/YouTube

'The Daily Show' superimposed a rasta hat on Kristi Noem during their coverage of her reaction to the ICE shooting.

Chieng continued his mocking of Noem, saying, "I hope the next hat is gonna be one of those rasta hats."

Then, as a photo of her wearing a superimposed rasta hat popped up on creen, he broke into a Jamaican accent and quipped, "She can be like, 'Hey man, it's domestic terrorism.'"

