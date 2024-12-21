'You're a F------ Weirdo!': Engaged Laura Harrier Slams Shameik Moore for Sparking Dating Rumors After Sharing an Old Clip of Them Together
Laura Harrier shut down rumors she and Shameik Moore are seeing each other.
After the Spider-Verse star, 29, uploaded an old video of the duo posing at a party, rumors swirled that he and the actress, 34, were dating despite her engagement to Sam Jarou.
The model — who keeps her personal life largely private — spoke out about the clip to shut down speculation.
"I keep seeing all these videos that I'm being tagged in with another actor, and people speculating what that is," she said while eating soup. "It's really annoying me because I'm literally engaged, and that's important to me."
"I'm in Hollywood, I get it. People do PR stunts, whatever. People like to get attention. But when he first posted that video, a friend sent it to me and was like, 'Do you know that he put this up?' Like, no, because that [video] was taken a year ago at a party, when someone asked us to take photos together," she explained.
The Spider-Man: Homecoming alum noted she texted Moore to take down the video out of respect for her relationship, noting she didn't appreciate the "insinuation that something's going on between us, if that was your intention."
"It's still up, which is f----- weird," Harrier stated. “You're a f------ weirdo! I'm sorry, you're a f------ weirdo. And I'm f------ annoyed. So, I just wanted to say something because I don't like that. I don't like that."
Harrier went on to say she and Moore "aren't close," and she felt her romance with Jarou was "being disrespected.”
Harrier had the video up for a few hours but later deleted the footage. However, Moore definitely saw the upload, as he shared a response.
"This is all a misunderstanding," the voice actor began. "Unfortunately, it's public. It's really the fan-fiction...the commentary. That's what's f------ weird."
"I mean no harm. I have no ill intent. It's about art for me. The video had the aesthetic of the song, that's it. [I] wasn't insinuating no relationship. I apologize for the misunderstanding. I do," he continued.
After seeing his apology, users on X, formerly known as Twitter, dissed Moore for his strange behavior.
“I'm f------ dying, bro why did he post a year-old video after all that s---,” one user wrote, while another ranted, “It’s the way that she’s very calmly calling him a weirdo that would have made me drive my car off the nearest bridge because…. Jesus, this is so f------ embarrassing, lol, but that guy seems like he lacks self-awareness, so I’m not even sure he has the capacity to feel shame.”
A third individual pointed out, “Shameik should have never posted that video in the first place, but imagine how less embarrassing this would have been for him if he would have just taken it down when she asked him to.”