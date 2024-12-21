'You're a F------ Weirdo!': Engaged Laura Harrier Slams Shameik Moore for Sparking Dating Rumors After Sharing an Old Clip of Them Together

"I'm in Hollywood, I get it. People do PR stunts, whatever. People like to get attention. But when he first posted that video, a friend sent it to me and was like, 'Do you know that he put this up?' Like, no, because that [video] was taken a year ago at a party, when someone asked us to take photos together," she explained.

The Spider-Man: Homecoming alum noted she texted Moore to take down the video out of respect for her relationship, noting she didn't appreciate the "insinuation that something's going on between us, if that was your intention."