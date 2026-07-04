Fox News Host Laura Ingraham Admits She Was 'Uncomfortable' After Watching Donald Trump's Interview With Second Lady Usha Vance

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Source: MEGA Usha Vance had Donald Trump on her podcast recently.

“He’d go to baseball games, loved the hot dogs at the baseball games. He was our heaviest president," Trump joked after reading about the nation's 27th president William Howard Taft. When Vance, 40, asked the POTUS if he likes to read, he responded: "I usually read stories about myself [in newspapers]." "An outdoor pool was built for President Gerald Ford. I don’t get to use it. I don’t know if I look good in a bathing suit. I haven’t had a bathing suit in a looooong time. I’m too busy," Trump added.

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Laura Ingraham Was Not a Fan of Donald Trump's Podcast Appearance

Source: Fox News Laura Ingraham commented on Donald Trump's chat with Usha Vance on Friday.

"Barack Hussein Obama as a basketball player. I don’t know if he’s a good basketball player. I tend to doubt it. Actually, his favorite sport is golf," he continued. He also quipped that Obama, 64, "won't be in the Masters anytime soon." Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo then said on Friday's episode of The Ingraham Angle how he hoped Trump would write his own children's book about the presidents one day.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump made fun of Joe Biden's body last October.

“That was a little uncomfortable," Ingraham, 63, said after a clip from Trump and Vance's chat was shown. “I like Usha Vance’s facial expressions. Like, ‘Ok. Where is this going? Where is this going? Where is this going?” she wondered. Trump previously touched upon body image back in October 2025 when he compared himself to former president Joe Biden.

Donald Trump Underwent His Physical Earlier This Year

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's physical's report was released last month.