Fox News Host Laura Ingraham Admits She Was 'Uncomfortable' After Watching Donald Trump's Interview With Second Lady Usha Vance
July 4 2026, Published 5:03 p.m. ET
Fox News host Laura Ingraham seemed a little uneasy when she saw Donald Trump's interview he gave to second lady Usha Vance.
During the Friday, July 3 episode of her podcast Storytime with the Second Lady, the president, 80, read from a children's book titled President’s Play!, which takes a look at former presidents’ favorite pastimes.
“He’d go to baseball games, loved the hot dogs at the baseball games. He was our heaviest president," Trump joked after reading about the nation's 27th president William Howard Taft.
When Vance, 40, asked the POTUS if he likes to read, he responded: "I usually read stories about myself [in newspapers]."
"An outdoor pool was built for President Gerald Ford. I don’t get to use it. I don’t know if I look good in a bathing suit. I haven’t had a bathing suit in a looooong time. I’m too busy," Trump added.
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"Barack Hussein Obama as a basketball player. I don’t know if he’s a good basketball player. I tend to doubt it. Actually, his favorite sport is golf," he continued.
He also quipped that Obama, 64, "won't be in the Masters anytime soon."
Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo then said on Friday's episode of The Ingraham Angle how he hoped Trump would write his own children's book about the presidents one day.
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“That was a little uncomfortable," Ingraham, 63, said after a clip from Trump and Vance's chat was shown.
“I like Usha Vance’s facial expressions. Like, ‘Ok. Where is this going? Where is this going? Where is this going?” she wondered.
Trump previously touched upon body image back in October 2025 when he compared himself to former president Joe Biden.
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"I'd like to be like Biden," the businessman said during a press conference. "I'd like to go to the beach. My legs are not quite as thin as his. My legs are slightly heavier. My arms are slightly larger. My body is a little bit larger than his."
"I'm not sure it would be appreciated on the beach, but I'm not going to take a chance. You won't see me in a bathing suit," he laughed.
Trump recently went through his annual physical, with his doctor Sean Barbabella releasing a three-page memo on the subject last month.
The report listed Trump’s weight as 238 pounds, and stated he measures at 6 foot, 3 inches.
“President Trump remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and overall physical function,” the physician wrote. “Cognitive and physical performance are excellent. He is fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State."