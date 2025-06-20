or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > President Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Laura Loomer Declares Herself Donald Trump's 'Loyalty Enforcer' in Feud With MAGA Dissenters

Composite Photo of Lauren Loomer and Donald Trump
Source: @reallauraloomer/Instagram; Mega

Laura Loomer vowed to expose conservatives criticizing Donald Trump, escalating tensions within the MAGA base.

By:

June 20 2025, Published 4:35 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Laura Loomer has launched a campaign against MAGA supporters criticizing President Donald Trump, declaring her intention to collect screenshots of their posts and present them to the commander-in-chief himself.

This feud comes amid a brewing civil war among MAGA advocates over whether the administration should provide military support for Israel’s strikes on Iran. As tensions grow, the White House has been working to quell the dissent by reaching out to key right-wing influencers such as Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones and Candace Owens, who have expressed criticism over Trump's consideration of military action against Iranian nuclear facilities.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Lauren Loomer
Source: @reallauraloomer/Instagram

Laura Loomer threatened to document and deliver anti-Trump posts to Donald Trump himself.

Article continues below advertisement

While the White House attempts to win over dissenters discreetly, Loomer has taken a more aggressive stance.

She has proclaimed herself the "loyalty enforcer," threatening to name anyone who accuses Trump of breaking his campaign promise to keep the U.S. out of foreign wars.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @LauraLoomer/X

Laura Loomer is pals with Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

"I am screenshotting everyone's posts and I'm going to deliver them in a package to President Trump so he sees who is truly with him and who isn't," Loomer wrote Thursday on X.

She added: "I think by now everyone knows I mean it when I say I'm going to deliver something to Trump."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson
Source: Mega

Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens called out Donald Trump's military plans.

MORE ON:
President Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

In April, Loomer raised eyebrows among national security experts after accusing Air Force General Timothy Haugh, former head of U.S. Cyber Command, of disloyalty and urging Trump to fire him at a private meeting. This led to Haugh's dismissal and the firing of five key National Security Council aides as part of a broader purge.

Some insiders in Trump's circle have labeled Loomer as too extreme, even by MAGA standards. Her past claims include calling the 9/11 attacks an "inside job" and launching racist attacks against former vice president Kamala Harris during the 2024 election cycle.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Donald Trump
Source: Mega

MAGA figures clashed over Donald Trump’s openness to support Israeli strikes on Iran.

Article continues below advertisement

In her recent post, Loomer criticized fellow influencers, including Owens, for their perceived lack of support for Trump's re-election campaign. "I don't recall seeing her campaign for Trump in 2024 or stand out in the sun at his court hearings like I did," she wrote.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Laura Loomer
Source: Mega

Critics have labeled Lauren Loomer extreme even within Donald Trump’s inner circle.

She continued: "We need to stop rewarding disloyalty and set some standards for what is and isn't allowed to be around Donald Trump."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.