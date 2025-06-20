Laura Loomer Declares Herself Donald Trump's 'Loyalty Enforcer' in Feud With MAGA Dissenters
Laura Loomer has launched a campaign against MAGA supporters criticizing President Donald Trump, declaring her intention to collect screenshots of their posts and present them to the commander-in-chief himself.
This feud comes amid a brewing civil war among MAGA advocates over whether the administration should provide military support for Israel’s strikes on Iran. As tensions grow, the White House has been working to quell the dissent by reaching out to key right-wing influencers such as Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones and Candace Owens, who have expressed criticism over Trump's consideration of military action against Iranian nuclear facilities.
While the White House attempts to win over dissenters discreetly, Loomer has taken a more aggressive stance.
She has proclaimed herself the "loyalty enforcer," threatening to name anyone who accuses Trump of breaking his campaign promise to keep the U.S. out of foreign wars.
"I am screenshotting everyone's posts and I'm going to deliver them in a package to President Trump so he sees who is truly with him and who isn't," Loomer wrote Thursday on X.
She added: "I think by now everyone knows I mean it when I say I'm going to deliver something to Trump."
In April, Loomer raised eyebrows among national security experts after accusing Air Force General Timothy Haugh, former head of U.S. Cyber Command, of disloyalty and urging Trump to fire him at a private meeting. This led to Haugh's dismissal and the firing of five key National Security Council aides as part of a broader purge.
Some insiders in Trump's circle have labeled Loomer as too extreme, even by MAGA standards. Her past claims include calling the 9/11 attacks an "inside job" and launching racist attacks against former vice president Kamala Harris during the 2024 election cycle.
In her recent post, Loomer criticized fellow influencers, including Owens, for their perceived lack of support for Trump's re-election campaign. "I don't recall seeing her campaign for Trump in 2024 or stand out in the sun at his court hearings like I did," she wrote.
She continued: "We need to stop rewarding disloyalty and set some standards for what is and isn't allowed to be around Donald Trump."