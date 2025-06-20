Laura Loomer Declares Herself Donald Trump's 'Loyalty Enforcer' in Feud With MAGA Dissenters

Laura Loomer has launched a campaign against MAGA supporters criticizing President Donald Trump, declaring her intention to collect screenshots of their posts and present them to the commander-in-chief himself.

This feud comes amid a brewing civil war among MAGA advocates over whether the administration should provide military support for Israel’s strikes on Iran. As tensions grow, the White House has been working to quell the dissent by reaching out to key right-wing influencers such as Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones and Candace Owens, who have expressed criticism over Trump's consideration of military action against Iranian nuclear facilities.