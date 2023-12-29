Donald Trump Jr. Suggests 'InfoWars' Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones as His Father's White House Press Secretary
Donald Trump Jr. offered up a controversial choice for a temporary White House press secretary if his father, former President Donald Trump, returns to the White House after the 2024 election.
Don Jr. expressed his desire for right-wing conservative commentator Alex Jones to take on the role during a recent interview.
Recent polls show that Trump remains the frontrunner to secure the Republican presidential nomination next year.
Many surveys also suggest that a general election between Trump and President Joe Biden would be closely contested, with the former president holding a slight edge.
With the possibility of a Trump White House looming, conservatives are already discussing potential personnel choices.
Don Jr. took the opportunity on his digital show Triggered to express his support for the InfoWars host to take the reins as a temporary White House press secretary.
Jones, known for embracing conspiracy theories, is a highly controversial figure who has been kicked off of nearly every single social media platform.
One of his most infamous claims is that the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, which resulted in the tragic deaths of 20 first-graders and six school administrators, was a hoax. Jones accused the victims and their families of being actors involved in a staged event. No evidence has ever substantiated these claims.
Jones ended up facing legal consequences for his false and defamatory statements. Last year, he was ordered to pay nearly $1 billion in damages to the families of the Sandy Hook victims as a result of a defamation lawsuit against him.
Despite his dubious reputation, Trump Jr. believes Jones would be a suitable choice to represent the White House in dealing with the press.
In addition to Jones, Trump Jr. also suggested conservative influencer Laura Loomer as a potential candidate for the role. He made sure to clarify that he was not joking about his proposal.
Loomer has made headlines for her controversial statements and actions, often expressing extreme right-wing nationalist views and calling herself a "proud Islamophobe."
Jones took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to show his enthusiasm and excitement at the prospect of joining Trump at the White House.
He tweeted, "Sounds like a lot of fun! I officially accept the offer to be Trump's new press secretary! Looking forward fighting fake news from the White House!"
Others on the app were a little less excited by the prospect, with one user commenting, "If I see Alex Jones speak at a White House press junket, I'll fully accept that I must have died and gone to the deepest layer of h---."
Another user joked, "Why settle for press secretary? Why not make him a full-blown Supreme Court Justice? Why not?"