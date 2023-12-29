Donald Trump Jr. Suggests 'InfoWars' Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones as His Father's White House Press Secretary

Jones, known for embracing conspiracy theories, is a highly controversial figure who has been kicked off of nearly every single social media platform.

One of his most infamous claims is that the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, which resulted in the tragic deaths of 20 first-graders and six school administrators, was a hoax. Jones accused the victims and their families of being actors involved in a staged event. No evidence has ever substantiated these claims.

Jones ended up facing legal consequences for his false and defamatory statements. Last year, he was ordered to pay nearly $1 billion in damages to the families of the Sandy Hook victims as a result of a defamation lawsuit against him.

Despite his dubious reputation, Trump Jr. believes Jones would be a suitable choice to represent the White House in dealing with the press.