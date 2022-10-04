Lauren Alaina Describes Pal Blake Shelton As 'A Big Goofball,' Admits She Was 'Starstruck' To Meet Gwen Stefani

"He's got an undeniable connection with the fans," she continues. "It was really cool for me to see his live show because they're kind of a hodgepodge of people because he does The Voice and has this epic country career. It's really cool to see that and to have a hand in both TV and music. I was really inspired by him, and he's hilarious. He talks to the crowd just like he would talk to me in real life, and I love that. I tried to do that every night because it inspired me."

The blonde beauty recalls sharing so many fun moments with the Oklahoma native, who married Gwen Stefani in 2021. "He's a big goofball," she states. "He's a lot of fun — and one of the coolest parts about being on tour with him was Gwen showed up all of the time — talk about having a heart attack over somebody!"