New hair who dis?

Joe Jonas revealed a shocking new look on social media on August 19 just days after celebrating his 31st birthday. Going from dark to platinum blonde, the Jonas Brothers member debuted the stylish switch up on his Instagram Story, leaving the pic caption-less and letting his buzzed locks do all the talking.

Joe hasn’t been the only one to change up his look recently. Whether done out of boredom in quarantine or inspired by a breakup, a hair color shake up seems to be the “it” thing to do.

KYLIE JENNER‘S SEXY SUMMER STYLE: 23 OF HER BEST LOOKS PHOTOS

Scroll through the gallery below to check out some celebs who underwent extreme hair makeovers this year.