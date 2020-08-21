trending in STYLE
New hair who dis?
Joe Jonas revealed a shocking new look on social media on August 19 just days after celebrating his 31st birthday. Going from dark to platinum blonde, the Jonas Brothers member debuted the stylish switch up on his Instagram Story, leaving the pic caption-less and letting his buzzed locks do all the talking.
Joe hasn’t been the only one to change up his look recently. Whether done out of boredom in quarantine or inspired by a breakup, a hair color shake up seems to be the “it” thing to do.
KYLIE JENNER‘S SEXY SUMMER STYLE: 23 OF HER BEST LOOKS PHOTOS
Scroll through the gallery below to check out some celebs who underwent extreme hair makeovers this year.
View this post on Instagram
Thankful for my fiance @aaroncarter 🥰#lovewins😘 Rv Trip to Colorado
A post shared by Melanie Ann ♾ (@missmelaniemartin) on
View this post on Instagram
pink is punk. watch my igtv to see @guidopalau remotely creative direct my dreams of going pink 💕
A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Katie Maloney-Schwartz (@musickillskate) on
View this post on Instagram
The smile of a girl who just did at home hot pink highlights because what else can I do right now! Thanks @limecrimemakeup these hair conditioners are easy and so fun! @nikkilee901 don’t be mad lol. I really miss you! Hey @911onfox new look for Maddie?!
A post shared by Jennifer Love Hewitt (@jenniferlovehewitt) on
View this post on Instagram
On Wednesdays we wear pink (or technically right now every day) #quarancolor
A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on
View this post on Instagram
Kindness is not that hard!!!!! Also...quarantine is bringing out my freckles?!????
A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on
View this post on Instagram
Stoked to relive our Paris show tonight when the City of Lover concert airs at 10pm ET/ 9pm CT on @abcnetwork - then tomorrow on @hulu and @disneyplus 💕 It was the best album release party I could’ve wished for 😆✨💐🎆🕶 love you guys 💋
A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on
View this post on Instagram
New confessional look tonight 💕 #rhobh
A post shared by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave (@teddimellencamp) on
View this post on Instagram
This quarantine’s got me feeling extra blue. Probably gonna stay that way teal it’s over. 💙
A post shared by Lauren Alaina (@laurenalaina) on
View this post on Instagram
Today I will be channelling Sir Woody of the woodpeckers #woodywoodpecker #redhairdontcare
A post shared by Luke Evans (@thereallukeevans) on
View this post on Instagram
The brighter the hair the closer to god
A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on
View this post on Instagram
“I wanna be where the people are...” #QuaranTINT crew🧜♀️ (I did this all by myself! Very proud ☺️)
A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on
View this post on Instagram
Friends don’t let friends skip elections. Join @iamavoter in our mission to register 100,000 voters before Election Day. #RegisterAFriendDay. Necklace: @stellaandbow Text FRIENDS to 26797 to make sure you are registered to vote. Then tag 5 friends to remind them to do the same. #100x100
A post shared by Ashley Benson (@ashleybenson) on
View this post on Instagram
Si no es estrictamente necesario o seas de las personas que trabajan incansablemente para asistir, detener, mejorar, combatir este virus, por favor te ruego que no salgas a la calle. Todo dentro de tus posibilidades, pero todos tenemos que poner de nuestra parte. La vida de todos depende de eso. #yomequedoencasa
A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on
