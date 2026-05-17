Donald Trump Rips Into 'Weak-Minded' Rep. Lauren Boebert After She Backs Foe Thomas Massie

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Donald Trump is not a fan of Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert after she recently endorsed Kentucky politician Thomas Massie. The president, 79, blasted Boebert, 39, on his Truth Social account on Saturday, May 16.

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Donald Trump Slammed Lauren Boebert on Truth Social

Source: MEGA Donald Trump shaded Thomas Massie and Lauren Boebert online.

“Is anyone interested in running against Weak Minded Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s Fourth Congressional District? You remember Lauren moved to the District when it became obvious that she couldn’t win in her original Congressional District (The Third!) — A Carpetbagger, indeed!” Trump wrote. He then threatened to withdraw his endorsement after she supported Massie, 55, ahead of Kentucky's Republican primary. Massie and Trump do not have the best relationship, as the congressman previously demanded for the full release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

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Source: MEGA Lauren Boebert was called 'weak-minded' by the POTUS.

The POTUS then ripped into Massie, calling him a "disloyal, ungracious and sanctimonious FOOL, who almost never votes for even the best of Republican Values." “Boebert is campaigning for the Worst ‘Republican’ Congressman in the History of our Country, Thomas Massie, of the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky, and anybody who can be that dumb deserves a good Primary fight!” Trump fumed. “Even though I long ago endorsed Boebert, if the right person came along, it would be my Honor to withdraw that Endorsement, and endorse a good and proper alternative. Just let me know, or announce your Candidacy, and I will be there for you!” he rambled on.

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Donald Trump Fired Pam Bondi Last Month

Source: MEGA Pam Bondi was fired by the president on April 2.

Massie previously slammed Trump and called his government the "Epstein administration." He also blasted former Attorney General Pam Bondi for allegedly not being transparent enough with dropping all of the dead s-- offender's files. The DOJ released over 3 million documents from Epstein's estate, with much of the information staying redacted. Trump fired Bondi, 60, on April 2 from her post, and Todd Blanche took over as acting Attorney General in the interim.

Source: MEGA Pam Bondi's handling of the Epstein files led to her departure.