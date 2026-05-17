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Donald Trump Rips Into 'Weak-Minded' Rep. Lauren Boebert After She Backs Foe Thomas Massie

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump slammed Lauren Boebert on Truth Social for endorsing his foe Thomas Massie.

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May 17 2026, Updated 3:11 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump is not a fan of Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert after she recently endorsed Kentucky politician Thomas Massie.

The president, 79, blasted Boebert, 39, on his Truth Social account on Saturday, May 16.

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Donald Trump Slammed Lauren Boebert on Truth Social

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump shaded Thomas Massie and Lauren Boebert online.

“Is anyone interested in running against Weak Minded Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s Fourth Congressional District? You remember Lauren moved to the District when it became obvious that she couldn’t win in her original Congressional District (The Third!) — A Carpetbagger, indeed!” Trump wrote.

He then threatened to withdraw his endorsement after she supported Massie, 55, ahead of Kentucky's Republican primary.

Massie and Trump do not have the best relationship, as the congressman previously demanded for the full release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

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image of Lauren boebert
Source: MEGA

Lauren Boebert was called 'weak-minded' by the POTUS.

The POTUS then ripped into Massie, calling him a "disloyal, ungracious and sanctimonious FOOL, who almost never votes for even the best of Republican Values."

“Boebert is campaigning for the Worst ‘Republican’ Congressman in the History of our Country, Thomas Massie, of the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky, and anybody who can be that dumb deserves a good Primary fight!” Trump fumed.

“Even though I long ago endorsed Boebert, if the right person came along, it would be my Honor to withdraw that Endorsement, and endorse a good and proper alternative. Just let me know, or announce your Candidacy, and I will be there for you!” he rambled on.

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Donald Trump Fired Pam Bondi Last Month

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Source: MEGA

Pam Bondi was fired by the president on April 2.

Massie previously slammed Trump and called his government the "Epstein administration." He also blasted former Attorney General Pam Bondi for allegedly not being transparent enough with dropping all of the dead s-- offender's files.

The DOJ released over 3 million documents from Epstein's estate, with much of the information staying redacted.

Trump fired Bondi, 60, on April 2 from her post, and Todd Blanche took over as acting Attorney General in the interim.

image of pam bondi
Source: MEGA

Pam Bondi's handling of the Epstein files led to her departure.

Bondi is set to testify in front of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee regarding the justice department's handling of the files on May 29.

Several Republican reps demanded her removal from office, with South Carolina congresswoman Nancy Mace previously blasting Bondi.

“She handled the Epstein files in a terrible manner and seriously undermined President Trump," Mace, 48, told Axios last month.

At the time of her firing, Bondi tweeted on X: "Leading President Trump’s historic and highly successful efforts to make America safer and more secure has been the honor of a lifetime, and easily the most consequential first year of the Department of Justice in American history." "I remain eternally grateful for the trust that President Trump placed in me to Make America Safe Again," she went on.

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