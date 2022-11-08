Stephen Colletti Reveals He Dated Lauren Conrad Before 'Laguna Beach' Even Started

As fans of the MTV series know, the first season focused heavily on Colletti and Cavallari's high school romance, something that seemed to tick off the fashion designer since Conrad had a thing for the California boy as well.

However, Conrad, 36, insisted things weren't that black and white.

"We had an issue with each other, but it had been squashed," she explained of her so-called feud with Cavallari. "I think what happened is they kind of saw this as, like, a starting point. And then they ran with it. I mean, I don't think we were, like, best friends. But we were like, 'It's fine.'"