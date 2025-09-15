Lauren Graham's Fresh-Faced Look at 2025 Emmys Has Fans Raving the 'Gilmore Girls' Star 'Doesn't Age': Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Lauren Graham looked fresh-faced at the 2025 Emmy Awards. The actress turned heads at the Sunday, September 14, show in Los Angeles, where she rocked a gown that featured black floral decorations over a nude underlay.

Source: cbs Lauren Graham posed on the 2025 Emmy Award carpets solo and with 'Gilmore Girls' costar Alexis Bledel.

The star, 58, sent fans into a frenzy by posing on the carpet with Gilmore Girls costar Alexis Bledel, 43, who stunned in a strapless silver dress. Fans gushed over Graham's ageless appearance, with one writing on X, "Gilmore sisters!!! Lauren looks so youthful!" "Lauren looks so good! She looks younger than Alexis," another individual insisted, while another said, "Lauren looks so pretty." "Lauren Graham doesn’t age," a fourth fan declared.

Source: mega 'Gilmore Girls' originally ran from 2000 to 2007.

As OK! reported, both Graham and Bledel have reportedly been in talks for another Gilmore Girls revival. "It’s no secret inside Netflix that the Gilmore Girls revival, A Year in the Life, punched above its weight back in 2016 when Netflix had a much smaller lineup of original programming and was still building its subscriber base," a source spilled to a news outlet. However, the streaming service would want to make sure creator Amy Sherman-Palladino was on board before the talks progress. "Nobody believes you can mount a successful revival without her at the helm. And she is still very active as a writer and relatively young at just 59 years old," the insider stated. "Amy is a notoriously tough negotiator, and to get this show on the air in '26 or '27, you have to start that process now. For the last several years, her business home has been Netflix’s arch-rival, Amazon Studios."

Source: netflix An insider claimed another 'Gilmore Girls' revival is being discussed after the 2016 reboot was a success.

"Creatively, the will is there from all parties, and there’s a giant streaming audience that grew up on Gilmore Girls going back to the early 2000s,” the source added. "The business challenges, which aren’t that complicated, are the only thing standing in the way of more episodes."

Source: netflix Graham declared she would 'always say yes' to reprising her role in the hit drama.