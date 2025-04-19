Is Another 'Gilmore Girls' Revival Possible?
After nearly a decade, another Gilmore Girls reunion with Netflix may be in the works.
A report by Life & Style alleges that the remake may capitalize on Netflix's recent popularity, which was a far cry from Netflix’s subscriber base when the 2016 remake A Year in the Life released.
Lauren Graham also buzzed about a prospective Gilmore Girls reunion previously.
"It’s no secret inside Netflix that the Gilmore Girls revival, A Year in the Life, punched above its weight back in 2016 when Netflix had a much smaller lineup of original programming and was still building its subscriber base," revealed the streaming insider.
As fans inch closer to the tenth anniversary of the revival — not to mention the upcoming twenty-year mark since the original series wrapped in 2007 — the door is wide open for another shot at nostalgia — and both Lauren and costar Alexis Bledel are reportedly ready to dive back in.
"I always say yes because it’s the best part I ever had," the 57-year-old actress said when reflecting on her iconic role as Lorelai Gilmore during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I love doing it, and I think it was a really wonderful [experience]. It’s just that thing where it was the perfect material at the perfect time with the perfect writer — and it just means so much to me."
There's a catch: this hinges largely on creator Amy Sherman-Palladino's willingness to return.
“Nobody believes you can mount a successful revival without her at the helm, and she is still very active as a writer and relatively young at just 59 years old,” the source said.
Streaming services are notorious for holding their golden artists tight, employing strategies that reward loyalty. Sherman-Palladino, who recently found acclaim with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, has been a hot commodity, and with her latest project ending its run in May 2023, scooping her back to Netflix won’t be an easy feat.
"Amy is a notoriously tough negotiator, and to get this show on the air in '26 or '27, you have to start that process now," revealed the insider. “For the last several years, her business home has been Netflix’s arch-rival, Amazon Studios."
Sherman-Palladino openly expressed her satisfaction with how Gilmore Girls wrapped up after the 2016 revival special. "That meant we got to actually end it the way we wanted to end it … So I feel very happy," she told Us Weekly. However, her husband Dan Palladino remains hopeful, declaring, “Maybe it’s not the end, who knows?"
"Creatively, the will is there from all parties, and there’s a giant streaming audience that grew up on Gilmore Girls going back to the early 2000s,” the source noted.
"The business challenges, which aren’t that complicated, are the only thing standing in the way of more episodes," the source added.