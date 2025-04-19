Is Another 'Gilmore Girls' Revival Possible?

After nearly a decade, another Gilmore Girls reunion with Netflix may be in the works.

A report by Life & Style alleges that the remake may capitalize on Netflix's recent popularity, which was a far cry from Netflix’s subscriber base when the 2016 remake A Year in the Life released.

Lauren Graham also buzzed about a prospective Gilmore Girls reunion previously.

"It’s no secret inside Netflix that the Gilmore Girls revival, A Year in the Life, punched above its weight back in 2016 when Netflix had a much smaller lineup of original programming and was still building its subscriber base," revealed the streaming insider.