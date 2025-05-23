Lauren Sánchez Celebrates Paris Bachelorette Bash With Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry and Eva Longoria
Lauren Sánchez kicked off her pre-wedding festivities with a dazzling sunset cruise on the Seine River, and you won't believe who was on board.
Jeff Bezos’ stunning fiancée was joined by an A-list entourage that included none other than Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry and Eva Longoria.
The champagne was flowing as the star-studded crew celebrated in mid-May.
"That's a wrap. To my girls…thank you for surprising me, lifting me up, and reminding me how much I needed this moment. I love your hearts and your beautiful energy more than words can say," Sánchez said on Instagram.
The glamour was off the charts, with the ladies stepping out in breathtaking evening gowns as they made their way from their luxury hotels to the iconic cruise.
Kardashian and Sánchez have reportedly had a close friendship in recent years. Kardashian also publicly praised their bond, stating that they "are always sending DMs building each other up." She also attended the launch of Sánchez's children's book.
Longoria, in an interview with an outlet during the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, reveled in the festivities, saying: "It’s so nice to celebrate love. It’s just the best feeling in the world to be there and go, ‘Yay, love.'"
Meanwhile, Perry joined Sánchez during Blue Origin's all-female space flight a couple of months back.
The high-profile romance between Sánchez and Bezos ignited in 2018, becoming public in early 2019 amidst their respective divorces. The romance initially drew scrutiny due to the timing overlapping their marriages.
Their connection, reportedly sparked by professional collaborations through Sánchez's aviation company and Bezos's Blue Origin, quickly moved into the public eye.
They made their debut as a couple in mid-2019 and have since been a fixture in entertainment news, attending events and engaging in philanthropic work together, notably with the Bezos Earth Fund.
The couple share a passion for fighting climate change and aviation (Sánchez is a licensed pilot).
After several years, their engagement was confirmed in May 2023. Their upcoming wedding, rumored for Venice in the summer of 2025, has generated considerable buzz, especially following Sánchez's recent star-studded bachelorette party in Paris.