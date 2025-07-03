Lauren Sánchez's Wedding Nightmare: Jeff Bezos' Wife's Dress Reportedly Stolen by Mysterious Party Crasher
Lauren Sánchez’s dream wedding was a fairytale story — with a confusing ending.
The 55-year-old’s wedding dress was reportedly stolen after she married Jeff Bezos in Venice, Italy, on June 27.
In an article published by an Italian outlet, a claim was made about a mysteriously well-dressed woman sneaking past security at the star-studded ceremony, where she was then escorted away from the premises.
Lauren Sánchez’s Wedding Dress Was Stolen by Party Crasher
The publication cited that there have not been any police reports made regarding the alleged theft of one of Sánchez’s 27 wedding gowns.
Although it wasn’t specified which one of her dresses was stolen, the gown Sánchez married the Amazon billionaire in was estimated to be worth $300,000 — making the thief's haul an expensive one.
Lauren Sánchez's Wedding Dress Was Inspired by Sophia Loren's Style
Sánchez married Bezos in an elaborate Dolce & Gabbana dress, designed with 180 silk chiffon-covered priest buttons and a tulle-and-lace veil inspired by Sophia Loren’s role in the 1958 film Houseboat.
According to her Vogue interview, the former journalist dreamt up the gown’s concept a year and a half before her Venetian wedding.
“I researched pictures of brides in the 1950s,” she shared with the publication, referring to how she came up with the design.
Lauren Sánchez Knew Jeff Bezos Would be 'Pleasantly Surprised' by Her 'Timeless' Wedding Dress
“I wanted to reflect back, and I saw Sophia Loren, and her hands were like this,” the bride said before she imitated Loren’s hands in a prayer position. “And she was in high lace, up to the neck, and I said, ‘That’s it. That’s the dress.’”
The bride went on to say the dress was “very much me,” adding, “It went from ‘I want a simple, s--- modern dress’ to ‘I want something that evokes a moment, and where I am right now.’ It is a departure from what people expect.”
When asked what she expected Bezos’ reaction to her dress would be, Sánchez was adamant he’d love it as much as she did. “I think he will be pleasantly surprised,” she said. “I think he’s going to be so happy. I mean, it’s so elegant, it’s timeless.”
Lauren Sánchez's Wedding Dress Called 'Tacky'
Despite the 900 hours invested in the making of her Dolce gown, former host of Today Katie Couric made a shocking statement about the extravagant garment.
“Welcome to the eighties — when big hair and conspicuous consumption ruled. Apparently tacky is back,” Couric wrote under Jack Schlossberg’s now-deleted Instagram post of the bride’s Vogue cover.
Schlossberg, son of Caroline Kennedy, added to the criticism by responding to Couric’s comment, “Let’s bring back scrunchies,” referring to the popular ‘80s hair accessory.