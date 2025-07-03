Lauren Sánchez's Wedding Nightmare: Jeff Bezos' Wife's Dress Reportedly Stolen by Mysterious Party Crasher

In an article published by an Italian outlet, a claim was made about a mysteriously well-dressed woman sneaking past security at the star-studded ceremony, where she was then escorted away from the premises.

Although it wasn’t specified which one of her dresses was stolen, the gown Sánchez married the Amazon billionaire in was estimated to be worth $300,000 — making the thief's haul an expensive one.

The publication cited that there have not been any police reports made regarding the alleged theft of one of Sánchez’s 27 wedding gowns.

“I researched pictures of brides in the 1950s,” she shared with the publication, referring to how she came up with the design.

According to her Vogue interview, the former journalist dreamt up the gown’s concept a year and a half before her Venetian wedding.

“I wanted to reflect back, and I saw Sophia Loren, and her hands were like this,” the bride said before she imitated Loren’s hands in a prayer position. “And she was in high lace, up to the neck, and I said, ‘That’s it. That’s the dress.’”

The bride went on to say the dress was “very much me,” adding, “It went from ‘I want a simple, s--- modern dress’ to ‘I want something that evokes a moment, and where I am right now.’ It is a departure from what people expect.”

When asked what she expected Bezos’ reaction to her dress would be, Sánchez was adamant he’d love it as much as she did. “I think he will be pleasantly surprised,” she said. “I think he’s going to be so happy. I mean, it’s so elegant, it’s timeless.”