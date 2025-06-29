or
Katie Couric Rips Apart Lauren Sánchez's 'Tacky' Wedding Dress in Scathing Post

photo of Katie Couric, Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos
Source: MEGA;@laurensanchezbezos/Instagram

Katie Couric unleashed her opinion about Lauren Sánchez's wedding dress in a shocking online comment.

June 29 2025, Published 1:28 p.m. ET

As Lauren Sánchez revels in the honeymoon phase of her marriage to Jeff Bezos, critics online have debated her dress choice during her Venetian wedding on June 27.

Sparked by Katie Couric’s scathing remark about the bride’s Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown, which took 900 hours to design, the discussion about Sánchez’s dress has gone completely viral.

“Welcome to the eighties — when big hair and conspicuous consumption ruled. Apparently tacky is back,” Couric wrote under Jack Schlossberg’s Instagram post of the bride’s Vogue cover — which showcased her in the long-sleeved, corseted gown.

Social Media Users Slam 'Outdated' Katie Couric

katie couric rips apart lauren sanchez wedding gown
Source: mega

Social media users slammed Katie Couric for calling out Lauren Sánchez's 'tacky' wedding gown.

Schlossberg, son of Caroline Kennedy, responded to Couric’s comment near-instantly, writing, “Let’s bring back scrunchies,” referring to the popular ‘80s hair accessory.

Although Schlossberg deleted his post from social media, reposts of Couric’s harsh criticism circulated on X, leading others to chime in with their support for Sánchez.

“No one should speak ill of any bride on her wedding day, especially when the couple looks so happy. The ‘tacky’ & ‘outdated’ one is @katiecouric,” ripped one X user.

“It’s her wedding day. Who cares! If she likes it that’s all that matters,” agreed another.

“Well I don’t have a horse in that race but it IS her wedding not Couric’s!” exclaimed a third.

Critics Claim Katie Couric Is 'Jealous' She Didn't Get Invited to the Wedding

katie couric rips apart lauren sanchez wedding dress scathing post
Source: @laurensanchezbezos/Instagram

Social media users suggested Katie Couric was 'jealous' because she wasn't invited to the star-studded event.

Many social media users suggested Couric was “jealous” she didn’t make the star-studded guest list, while some used the former Today host’s “tacky” comment as fuel to slam her for her own style.

“I guess Katie wasn’t invited,” one sarcastically wrote.

“Couric has zero room to talk about ‘style,’” said another.

Lauren Sánchez's Wedding Dress Was Inspired by Sophia Loren

katie couric rips apart lauren sanchez wedding dress jeff bezos
Source: mega

Lauren Sánchez used inspiration from Sophia Loren in the '50s for her wedding gown.

Despite Couric’s unwanted opinion, Sánchez thought meticulously about her wedding dress. According to her Vogue interview, the pilot began dreaming about her gown a year and a half before she tied the knot with the Amazon founder.

Sánchez used inspiration for her high-necked silhouette dress with 180 silk chiffon-covered priest buttons and a tulle-and-lace veil from Sophia Loren’s role in the 1958 film Houseboat.

“I researched pictures of brides in the 1950s,” the 55-year-old said of her definitive dress decision.

Lauren Sánchez Says Her Wedding Dress Is 'Very Much Me'

katie couric rips apart lauren sanchez wedding dress jeff bezos italy
Source: mega

The bride shared that her dress design was 'very much me.'

“I wanted to reflect back, and I saw Sophia Loren, and her hands were like this,” the bride said before she imitated Loren’s hands in a prayer position. “And she was in high lace, up to the neck, and I said, ‘That’s it. That’s the dress.’”

Sánchez continued, “It went from ‘I want a simple, s--- modern dress’ to ‘I want something that evokes a moment and where I am right now.’ It is a departure from what people expect… but it’s very much me.”

