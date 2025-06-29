Katie Couric Rips Apart Lauren Sánchez's 'Tacky' Wedding Dress in Scathing Post

As Lauren Sánchez revels in the honeymoon phase of her marriage to Jeff Bezos, critics online have debated her dress choice during her Venetian wedding on June 27.

Sparked by Katie Couric’s scathing remark about the bride’s Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown, which took 900 hours to design, the discussion about Sánchez’s dress has gone completely viral.

“Welcome to the eighties — when big hair and conspicuous consumption ruled. Apparently tacky is back,” Couric wrote under Jack Schlossberg’s Instagram post of the bride’s Vogue cover — which showcased her in the long-sleeved, corseted gown.