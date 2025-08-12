Lauren Sánchez's Heartbreak Revealed: Jeff Bezos' Wife Drops Her Son Evan Off at College
Lauren Sánchez experienced a rollercoaster of emotions when she dropped her son Evan Whitesell off at college. The former journalist felt a mix of pride and heartbreak as she witnessed her 19-year-old son building furniture for his dorm room.
"Dropped off Evan at college today," she shared on Instagram, alongside a picture of him assembling a cabinet. "18 years of early mornings, late-night snacks, and family dinners … and then there he was building his own dorm cabinet, a small thing, but in that moment I saw the start of his next chapter."
Sánchez, 55, expressed that she was "proud, heartbroken" and "grateful," punctuating her sentiments with a heart emoji. To capture the significance of the day, she played David Bowie's "Changes" in the background, highlighting a moment of transition for both her and Evan.
Evan is now attending the University of Miami, where he plans to study business. Sánchez shares him and her 17-year-old daughter, Ella, with her ex-husband, businessman Patrick Whitesell. The couple was married from 2005 to 2019.
Lauren is also a mom to 24-year-old Nikko Gonzalez, whom she shares with her ex, former NFL star Tony Gonzalez. In May, she celebrated Mother's Day by posting a rare family photo, sharing her gratitude with the message, "Thank you for picking me as your mama!"
"My whole world in one frame," she added.
When Nikko, graduated from college, she wrote on Instagram, "My heart is overflowing with pride for this incredible young man. I just want you to know how immensely proud I am of you for achieving this milestone... I hope you continue chasing your dreams with relentless originality."
She also acknowledged her co-parenting relationship with Tony, writing, "WE did good!"
All of Lauren's children were present at her wedding to Jeff Bezos in Venice, Italy, this past June. Nikko and Evan walked her down the aisle, while Ella served as her maid of honor.
Lauren has also shared that she and her kids are taking Spanish lessons because it's something she "missed out on" while growing up. She wants her children to learn about their roots.
Jeff, who has four kids with his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott, enjoys a relatively private family life, but his children have largely avoided the spotlight.