Lauren Sánchez Bares All in Sheer Plunging Mini Dress During Outing With Husband Jeff Bezos: Photos
June 15 2026, Updated 6:48 p.m. ET
All eyes were on Lauren Sánchez as she wore a glamorous dress during an outing with her husband, Jeff Bezos.
The journalist, 56, was spotted leaving the Grand Palais hotel in Paris, France, on Sunday, June 14, in the head-turning ensemble.
Lauren Sánchez Sported Vintage Mini Dress
Sánchez stunned in a sky-blue mini dress crafted from a crochet-style fabric and accented with shimmering mesh details.
The curve-hugging design featured a daringly short hemline under sheer paneling that showcased her toned legs.
The dress also boasted a deep-plunging neckline, though a layer of chainmail provided coverage while highlighting the dramatic cut. The vintage 2001 Dior dress by John Galliano reportedly retails for more than $21,100.
Lauren Sánchez Rocked a Teased Hair Look
She styled her brunette hair in a high ponytail, slightly teased at the crown for added flair, with the lengths left in voluminous waves.
Sánchez completed the look with nude So Kate Christian Louboutin heels, oversized black sunglasses and a metallic clutch.
Jeff Bezos Opted for an All-Black Look
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Sánchez was joined on the overseas outing by the Amazon founder, 62, whom she married in a lavish Italian ceremony in June 2025.
Bezos looked classic in an all-black outfit, wearing a long-sleeve button-up shirt with the sleeves pushed up to his elbows, paired with tailored trousers.
Lauren Sánchez's Last Public Appearance Dates Back to the Met Gala
The outing comes just days before Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring/Summer 2027 kicks off, where at least 74 brands are set to unveil their latest collections from June 23 to June 28.
Prior to stepping out in France. Sánchez's fashion made headlines when she and the tech CEO served as honorary co-chairs at the Met Gala.
Lauren Sánchez Hit 2026 Met Gala Red Carpet Alone
The Amazon CEO opted not to attend the May 4 fashion fundraiser, leaving Sánchez to hit the carpet on her own.
"Lauren’s posture is that of the businesswoman. It is straight, direct and no-nonsense," body language expert Inbaal Honigman exclusively explained to OK! via Casino.org of the appearance. "She’s facing her interviewer with her full body, shoulders square and strong, head nodding periodically."
As previously reported, the star donned a deep blue Schiaparelli gown that featured beaded straps slipped off her shoulders.
"She’s like a sales rep speaking about her product," Honigman added. "Lauren is businesslike and bold."