Lauren Sánchez Bares All in Sheer Plunging Mini Dress During Outing With Husband Jeff Bezos: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

All eyes were on Lauren Sánchez as she wore a glamorous dress during an outing with her husband, Jeff Bezos. The journalist, 56, was spotted leaving the Grand Palais hotel in Paris, France, on Sunday, June 14, in the head-turning ensemble.

Article continues below advertisement

Lauren Sánchez Sported Vintage Mini Dress

Source: MEGA Lauren Sánchez was spotted leaving her hotel in Paris on June 14.

Sánchez stunned in a sky-blue mini dress crafted from a crochet-style fabric and accented with shimmering mesh details. The curve-hugging design featured a daringly short hemline under sheer paneling that showcased her toned legs. The dress also boasted a deep-plunging neckline, though a layer of chainmail provided coverage while highlighting the dramatic cut. The vintage 2001 Dior dress by John Galliano reportedly retails for more than $21,100.

Article continues below advertisement

Lauren Sánchez Rocked a Teased Hair Look

Source: MEGA Lauren Sánchez turned heads in a mini dress and heels.

She styled her brunette hair in a high ponytail, slightly teased at the crown for added flair, with the lengths left in voluminous waves. Sánchez completed the look with nude So Kate Christian Louboutin heels, oversized black sunglasses and a metallic clutch.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeff Bezos Opted for an All-Black Look

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos tied the knot in June 2025.

Sánchez was joined on the overseas outing by the Amazon founder, 62, whom she married in a lavish Italian ceremony in June 2025. Bezos looked classic in an all-black outfit, wearing a long-sleeve button-up shirt with the sleeves pushed up to his elbows, paired with tailored trousers.

Article continues below advertisement

Lauren Sánchez's Last Public Appearance Dates Back to the Met Gala

Source: MEGA Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos co-chaired the 2026 Met Gala last month.

The outing comes just days before Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring/Summer 2027 kicks off, where at least 74 brands are set to unveil their latest collections from June 23 to June 28. Prior to stepping out in France. Sánchez's fashion made headlines when she and the tech CEO served as honorary co-chairs at the Met Gala.

Article continues below advertisement

Lauren Sánchez Hit 2026 Met Gala Red Carpet Alone

Source: MEGA Jeff Bezos skipped the fashion fundraiser despite being an honorary co-chair.