Lauren Sánchez Looked 'Like a Sales Rep Speaking About Her Product' at 2026 Met Gala, Body Language Expert Spills

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Lauren Sánchez's 2026 Met Gala appearance may not have gone as she had hoped. Though the former journalist and husband Jeff Bezos were honorary co-chairs of the NYC event, the Amazon CEO opted not to attend the Monday, May 4, shindig, leaving Sánchez to hit the carpet on her own.

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Lauren Sánchez Gave Off 'Businesswoman' Vibes on the Red Carpet

Source: mega Lauren Sánchez looked 'business-like' at the 2026 Met Gala, body language expert Inbaal Honigman said.

In collaboration with Casino.org/us, body language expert Inbaal Honigman exclusively spilled to OK! that Sánchez, 56, didn't seem like a natural in front of the flashing lights. "Lauren’s posture is that of the businesswoman. It is straight, direct and no-nonsense," Honigman explained. "She’s facing her interviewer with her full body, shoulders square and strong, head nodding periodically."

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'She’s Like a Sales Rep'

"She’s like a sales rep speaking about her product," Honigman added. "Lauren is businesslike and bold." As OK! reported, the star donned a deep blue Schiaparelli gown that featured beaded straps slipped off her shoulders. Numerous social media users dissed the look, with one writing, "She looks expensive… but not chic." "She puts the tack in tacky," joked a second critic, while a third hater called the ensemble "trash."

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How Did the Star Prep for the Met Gala?

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Source: mega Lauren Sánchez's 2026 Met Gala look was torn apart on social media.

While chatting with Vogue, the star revealed she shaped up for the big night by going to the New York Fire Department and doing "their training." Exercises included wearing firefighters' heavy gear while crawling through a smoke-filled obstacle course, and she also learned life-saving techniques. "It’s probably the most unique Met prep ever," she raved. "It was bananas, but I loved it. I probably lost about two pounds doing it."

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The Journalist Was 'Honored' to Be a Co-Chair

Source: mega The pair married in June 2025.

The power couple was announced as honorary co-chairs in March, with a report claiming they paid at least $10 million for the titles. "It has been such a fun and meaningful experience," Sánchez said of the gig on the March 3 episode of Today. "When Anna [Wintour] called me and said, 'Do you want to co-chair and also be the sponsors of the Met?' I was so honored."

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Source: mega The journalist was one of this year's Met Gala co-chairs.