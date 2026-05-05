Lauren Sánchez Looked 'Like a Sales Rep Speaking About Her Product' at 2026 Met Gala, Body Language Expert Spills
May 5 2026, Published 12:25 p.m. ET
Lauren Sánchez's 2026 Met Gala appearance may not have gone as she had hoped.
Though the former journalist and husband Jeff Bezos were honorary co-chairs of the NYC event, the Amazon CEO opted not to attend the Monday, May 4, shindig, leaving Sánchez to hit the carpet on her own.
Lauren Sánchez Gave Off 'Businesswoman' Vibes on the Red Carpet
In collaboration with Casino.org/us, body language expert Inbaal Honigman exclusively spilled to OK! that Sánchez, 56, didn't seem like a natural in front of the flashing lights.
"Lauren’s posture is that of the businesswoman. It is straight, direct and no-nonsense," Honigman explained. "She’s facing her interviewer with her full body, shoulders square and strong, head nodding periodically."
'She’s Like a Sales Rep'
"She’s like a sales rep speaking about her product," Honigman added. "Lauren is businesslike and bold."
As OK! reported, the star donned a deep blue Schiaparelli gown that featured beaded straps slipped off her shoulders.
Numerous social media users dissed the look, with one writing, "She looks expensive… but not chic."
"She puts the tack in tacky," joked a second critic, while a third hater called the ensemble "trash."
How Did the Star Prep for the Met Gala?
- Honorary Met Gala Chair Lauren Sánchez Plans to Ignore Anna Wintour’s Dress Code With Racy Outfit: 'She’s Not Covering Up'
- 'Tacky' Lauren Sánchez Brutally Mocked Over 'Boring' Met Gala Dress: 'Trash'
- Lauren Sánchez Awkwardly Boots Husband Jeff Bezos From Her Photo at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars Party: Watch
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While chatting with Vogue, the star revealed she shaped up for the big night by going to the New York Fire Department and doing "their training."
Exercises included wearing firefighters' heavy gear while crawling through a smoke-filled obstacle course, and she also learned life-saving techniques.
"It’s probably the most unique Met prep ever," she raved. "It was bananas, but I loved it. I probably lost about two pounds doing it."
The Journalist Was 'Honored' to Be a Co-Chair
The power couple was announced as honorary co-chairs in March, with a report claiming they paid at least $10 million for the titles.
"It has been such a fun and meaningful experience," Sánchez said of the gig on the March 3 episode of Today. "When Anna [Wintour] called me and said, 'Do you want to co-chair and also be the sponsors of the Met?' I was so honored."
At the time, Sánchez also teased her designer outfit for the Costume Art theme.
"These designers are true artists. Elsa Schiaparelli was best friends with Salvador Dalí, and his medium was a canvas, and hers was clothing," she shared. "It's going to be incredible to see what everyone wears and to be able to really honor all these designers. I cannot wait."