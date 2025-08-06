Lauren Sánchez's Bold Fashion Choice: Jeff Bezos' Wife Treks Through the Rocky Sands of Ibiza in Stiletto Heels
Lauren Sánchez just proved stilettos aren’t just for red carpets!
The former news anchor turned heads while hopping off her mega-yacht in Ibiza, Spain, on Sunday, August 3, rocking sky-high, clear stiletto heels while navigating the island’s rocky shoreline like a pro.
Sánchez, 55, brought the heat in a curve-hugging, cream textured mini dress with dainty straps that showed off her toned figure.
She completed the look with towering see-through stilettos, a structured ivory handbag and oversized sunglasses that added a glam finish to her already eye-catching ensemble.
Cameras caught her carefully making her way onto land, hand in hand with her husband, Jeff Bezos, who played it cool in a crisp white polo and light gray trousers.
They weren’t alone as Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, joined the power couple for the beach day.
Ceretti, 27, matched Sánchez’s energy by also rocking heels — a dainty pair of black kitten ones — as she strutted in a black mesh-detailed skirt and simple tank.
She accessorized with a small black purse while DiCaprio kept it incognito in an all-black outfit, complete with a facemask and baseball cap.
As OK! previously reported, the A-list foursome has been vacationing on Bezos’ $450 million yacht, the Koru, where they were spotted soaking up the sun just a day before.
Photos showed the group in full summer mode. DiCaprio kept things casual in a white tee and beige shorts, while Ceretti wore a strapless blue top with dark pants. Bezos looked ready to dive in with a navy tee and patterned swim trunks, while Sánchez flaunted her figure in a s--- two-piece topped with a breezy short dress.
- Lauren Sánchez Bares All in Fully Sheer Animal Dress During Night Out With Husband Jeff Bezos: Photos
- Lauren Sánchez's Nipples Protrude Out of Her Shirt During Glam Boat Ride With Husband Jeff Bezos in Europe: Photos
- Lauren Sánchez Ditches Her New $10 Million 35-Carat Diamond Ring in First Photos Since Marrying Jeff Bezos in Italy
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The group looked relaxed and all smiles as they mingled on the massive vessel.
The pair were also guests at Bezos and Sánchez’s luxe June wedding, where Ceretti suffered a minor wardrobe mishap at the pajama-themed after-party. She posted a pic of her vintage Dolce & Gabbana gown showing a small rip, followed by another slide showing the tear growing worse.
While the couple has been linked since 2023, they’ve kept things low-key, with no red carpet debuts or official social media snaps together.
In a March interview with Vogue France, Ceretti opened up about the challenges of dating someone who is very famous.
“As soon as you're in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become 'girlfriend of' — or 'boyfriend of,' for that matter. And that can be extremely annoying,” she admitted.
“Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so's girlfriend who was so-and-so's ex. So it's not nice to think that you can't love whoever you want, because of the labels people need to stick on you," she added.
Daily Mail captured the latest photos.