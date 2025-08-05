COUPLES Lauren Sánchez Flaunts Assets in Minidress While on Husband Jeff Bezos' $450 Million Yacht With Leonardo DiCaprio and Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti Source: mega Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, were seen in Ibiza on a yacht owned by Jeff Bezos and new wife Lauren Sánchez. Stephanie Kaplan Contact us by Email Aug. 5 2025, Published 2:55 p.m. ET

Double date! On Sunday, August 3, Jeff Bezos and new wife Lauren Sánchez were seen on their yacht with two very special guests: pal Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti. Photos captured by a news outlet saw the foursome on the $450 million boat, known as the Koru, while in Ibiza.

Source: mega Jeff Bezos and wife Lauren Sánchez invited Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti onto their yacht while traveling in Ibiza.

The Oscar winner, 50, was dressed casual in a baseball cap, white T-shirt and beige shorts, while his girlfriend, 27, donned a strapless blue tube top and dark pants. The Amazon founder, 61, looked ready for a dip in the water, wearing a navy blue tee and patterned swim trunks, with his wife, 55, showing off her assets in a two-piece swimsuit that she topped with a short dress. The stars were all smiles as they greeted each other on the massive boat.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti Attended the Newlyweds' Nuptials

Source: mega The movie star and his girlfriend attended Bezos and Sánchez's wedding in June.

As OK! reported, DiCaprio and the model were guests at the newlyweds' wedding in June. Unfortunately, Ceretti had a bit of a wardrobe mishap at the June 28 pajama-themed after-party, as she shared Instagram photos of her vintage Dolce & Gabbana with a rip in it. “How it started,” she wrote alongside an image of a small tear in the front of the gown, then showing a much bigger hole and writing, "How it’s going."

Source: @vittoria/instagram Vittoria Ceretti ripped her vintage dress while at the newlyweds' after-party.

It's believed that the Titanic star's romance with Ceretti began in 2023, but they've yet to walk a red carpet together or post social media photos side by side. In her March interview with Vogue France, the Italian star admitted it can be difficult dating such a famous person. "As soon as you're in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become 'girlfriend of' — or 'boyfriend of,' for that matter. And that can be extremely annoying," she confessed. "Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so's girlfriend who was so-and-so's ex. So it's not nice to think that you can't love whoever you want, because of the labels people need to stick on you."

Jeff Bezos 'Loves' His Wife's Risqué Style

Source: mega A source said Bezos loves when his new wife wears revealing outfits.