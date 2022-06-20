Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Shows Off Her Newborn Twins Alongside Sister Honey Boo Boo

Pumpkin and her husband, Joshua Efird, were photographed on a bed holding their tots. In April, it was reported that Pumpkin was expecting twins only nine months after welcoming Bentley, but the pair had not confirmed their pregnancy.

Mama June weighed in on her daughter's situation, saying that her daughter "doesn't" need more kids.

"She needs another kid like she needs a hole in her head," the reality star declared, adding that her kiddos are "spoiled like hell."