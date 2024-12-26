NEWS Laverne Cox, 52, Makes the Naughty List by Flaunting Her Fit Figure in Black Leather Lingerie on Christmas: Watch Source: mega Laverne Cox is wishing fans a Merry Christmas!

Laverne Cox gifted fans with a thirst trap video for Christmas! On Wednesday, December 25, the actress uploaded a clip in which she showed off her impressive physique in a black leather bra, matching underwear and sheer black gloves.

Source: @lavernecox/instagram Laverne Cox showed off her body in a Christmas Instagram video.

"Ho! ho! ho! Happy Holidays! #TransIsBeautiful," Cox, 52, captioned the post. Fans couldn't get enough of the clip, with one person commenting, "Body is tea ! 🔥🤌🏾." "Lookin fit girl 🔥this was the Christmas present only Santa knew about 😜Thank you Santa ♥️🎄🖤✨🎁," another quipped, while a third wrote, "You look amazing. Perfect! Merry Christmas to you and your family ❤️."

For Cox, age is nothing but a number, as she admitted in a 2022 interview, "In some ways, I feel like I’m in the prime of my life." "I think I look better than I’ve ever looked, and I’ve evolved so much. I’m turning 50 with some wisdom," the Emmy winner noted to Health ahead of the milestone birthday. "I know some things, which is really nice. Could I know more? Absolutely. But I’m moving through the world with integrity, and that’s something I’m proud of."

Source: @lavernecox/instagram The actress wowed in black leather lingerie.

One of her favorite ways to break a sweat is through dance classes, which she called "so much fun." "I hate working out, so getting in a rhythm has been a struggle. When I go to the gym, it becomes goal-oriented and not process-oriented. When I start thinking about the results, it’s not a good space for me to be in," Cox explained of her outlook. "I’m better when I focus on the journey. I want to turn 50 and be healthy. That’s part of the reason I started dance classes again. I want to feel good in my body, mind, and spirit."

Source: @lavernecox/instagram Cox feels she's in the 'prime' of her life in her 50s.

The TV star is also always working on her mental health, which includes going to therapy. "When you have trauma, eventually it needs to be reprocessed. What I’m working on with my therapist now is building up my resourcing, so that when it’s time to reprocess the trauma, it’s not re-traumatizing," she spilled. "You don’t want to flood yourself revisiting that trauma because that can keep you from healing — you have to go slowly."

Source: @lavernecox/instagram Dance classes are the star's favorite form of exercise.