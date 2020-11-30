Orange Is the New Black star Laverne Cox took to Instagram to detail a horrific experience she encountered with a male friend while they were walking through Griffith Park in Los Angeles, Calif.

Cox says she is “in shock” after the transphobic attack and is putting out a warning to the transgender community.

“Be careful out there. #TransIsBeautiful,” the actress posted on social media.

The activist explained in the clip that when she and a friend were out on their walk they were confronted by a man that “was looking for trouble” and had “aggressively” asked them for the time.

“The friend that I’m with looks at his watch and tells him the time, and then the guy who asked for the time says to my friend: ‘Guy or girl?’” the actress said. “My friend says, ‘F**k off.’”

Cox then reveals the angry man began to hit her pal several times after the verbal spat. She then proceeded to call 911 — but unfortunately the man fled the scene.

“The guy really wanted me to answer so that he could spook whether I’m trans or not,” Cox explained. “I don’t know why it matters. At the end of the day, it’s like, who cares? I’m in a hoodie and yoga pants, I’m completely covered up, I’ve got my mask on. Who cares if I’m trans? How does this affect your life?”

Sadly, the shocking incident reminded the actress that the world is “not safe” for transgender people. “It doesn’t matter who you are. You can be Laverne Cox, you know, or whatever that means. If you’re trans… you’re going to experience stuff like this.”

The Rocky Horror Picture Show star ended her video with the message that “it’s not your fault,” if these incidents happen to you.

“It’s not your fault that people are not cool with you existing in the world… We have a right to walk in the park.”

Cox made history as the first openly transgender actress to earn an Emmy nomination in 2014 for her portrayal of Sophia Burset in the groundbreaking Netflix series OITNB.

Since then she has remained a fierce activist fighting for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.